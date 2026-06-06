Zuffa Boxing 7 live results: Chris Billam-Smith TKOs Ryan Rozicki – Video

Zuffa Boxing 7 airs live tonight, Saturday, June 6, from BIC in Bournemouth, England, marking the promotion’s debut in the UK. Headlining the card, former champion Chris Billam-Smith faces former title challenger Ryan Rozicki in a 10-round cruiserweight bout.
- England’s Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) won his previous bout last April by unanimous decision against Brandon Glanton.
- Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs) of Canada returns to the ring after scoring a second-round knockout victory over Gerardo Mellado in March.
Both fighters make their promotional debut.
The co-feature is a 10-round cruiserweight bout between Jack Massey and Cheavon Clarke.
- Massey (23-3, 13 KOs) of England comes off a fourth-round TKO victory over Ivan Gabriel Garcia last November.
- Jamaican-born British-French Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs) knocked out Anthony Hollaway in the fourth round of his previous outing last December.
Zuffa Boxing 7 results
Main card
- Chris Billam-Smith def. Ryan Rozicki by TKO (R7, 3:00) | Watch video
- Cheavon Clarke def. Jack Massey by TKO (R7, 1:24)
- Lee Cutler def. Aaron Sutton by TKO (R3, 0:31)
- Stephen McKenna def. Casey James Streeter by TKO (R1, 1:04)
- Sam Hickey def. Todd Tompkins by TKO (R2, 1:22)
Prelims
- Ivan Dychko def. Harvey Dykes by split decision (97-92, 94-95, 97-92)
- Leon Hughes def. Mario Vergiev by TKO (R3, 0:52)
- Alex MacMillan def. Leo Fanthome by TKO (R2, 1:44)
Zuffa Boxing 7 live blog
Post-Show
Watch the post-show below.
Chris Billam-Smith TKOs Ryan Rozicki in seventh round
Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) defeats Ryan Rozicki (21-2-1, 20 KOs) by seventh-round TKO at cruiserweight.
In the seventh, and what turned out to be the final round, Rozicki stayed on the front foot, pressuring Billam-Smith, who fought back, with both fighters fairly tired but continuing to throw punches. The round ended with Billam-Smith landing a few punches.
As Rozicki returned to his corner, they began working on his cuts and called the fight off.
Billam-Smith celebrated victory.
Billam-Smith Drops Mouthpiece
In the sixth round, Billam-Smith loses his mouthpiece and looks fatigued.
As the fight continues, Billam-Smith lands a series of punches on Rozicki, who also shows some signs of fatigue, takes them, and the round goes the distance.
CBS vs Rozicki Underway
The main event is underway as Chris Billam-Smith and Ryan Rozicki battle at cruiserweight.
In the first round, Rozicki suffered a cut over his left eye.
In the second round, Rozicki was deducted a point for use of the head.
In the third round, Billam-Smith rocked Rozicki during an exchange after Rozicki landed body shots.
Cheavon Clarke TKOs Jack Massey in seventh round
Cheavon Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs) defeats Jack Massey (23-4, 13 KOs) by seventh-round TKO at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 1:24 of the round.
The referee waved the fight off as Clarke continued dominating Massey with a barrage of punches after dropping him to the canvas with a right hand moments earlier.
On his way to victory, Clarke suffered two knockdowns in the fourth round.
Lee Cutler TKOs Aaron Sutton in third round
Lee Cutler (16-2, 8 KOs) defeats Aaron Sutton (19-3, 3 KOs) by third-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 0:31 of the round after Sutton went down and was unable to continue due to a shoulder injury.
Stephen McKenna TKOs Casey James Streeter in first round
Stephen McKenna (16-1, 15 KOs) defeats Casey James Streeter (15-4-2, 6 KOs) by first-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:04 of the round.
Sam Hickey TKOs Todd Tompkins in second round
Sam Hickey (5-0, 2 KOs) defeats Todd Tompkins (4-1) by second-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:22 of the round.
Ivan Dychko defeats Harvey Dykes by decision
Ivan Dychko (16-1, 14 KOs) defeats Harvey Dykes (7-1-1) by split decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 97-92, 94-95, and 97-92.
Leon Hughes TKOs Mario Vergiev in third round
Leon Hughes (5-0, 4 KOs) defeats Mario Vergiev (8-5, 5 KOs) by third-round TKO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:52 of the round.
Alex MacMillan TKOs Leo Fanthome in second round
Kicking off the action, Alex MacMillan (4-0, 3 KOs) defeats Leo Fanthome (7-3, 1 KO) by second-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:44 of the round.
Hype Package
Watch the promo video featuring former champion Chris Billam-Smith and Ryan Rozicki ahead of their clash at Zuffa Boxing 7.