Zuffa Boxing 7 live results: Chris Billam-Smith TKOs Ryan Rozicki – Video

Zuffa Boxing 7 airs live tonight, Saturday, June 6, from BIC in Bournemouth, England, marking the promotion’s debut in the UK. Headlining the card, former champion Chris Billam-Smith faces former title challenger Ryan Rozicki in a 10-round cruiserweight bout.

England’s Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) won his previous bout last April by unanimous decision against Brandon Glanton.

Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs) of Canada returns to the ring after scoring a second-round knockout victory over Gerardo Mellado in March.

Both fighters make their promotional debut.

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The co-feature is a 10-round cruiserweight bout between Jack Massey and Cheavon Clarke.

Massey (23-3, 13 KOs) of England comes off a fourth-round TKO victory over Ivan Gabriel Garcia last November.

Jamaican-born British-French Clarke (11-2, 8 KOs) knocked out Anthony Hollaway in the fourth round of his previous outing last December.

Zuffa Boxing 7 results

Main card

Chris Billam-Smith def. Ryan Rozicki by TKO (R7, 3:00) | Watch video

Cheavon Clarke def. Jack Massey by TKO (R7, 1:24)

Lee Cutler def. Aaron Sutton by TKO (R3, 0:31)

Stephen McKenna def. Casey James Streeter by TKO (R1, 1:04)

Sam Hickey def. Todd Tompkins by TKO (R2, 1:22)

Prelims

Ivan Dychko def. Harvey Dykes by split decision (97-92, 94-95, 97-92)

Leon Hughes def. Mario Vergiev by TKO (R3, 0:52)

Alex MacMillan def. Leo Fanthome by TKO (R2, 1:44)

Zuffa Boxing 7 live blog June 6, 2026 5:02 PM EDT Post-Show Watch the post-show below. June 6, 2026 4:52 PM EDT Chris Billam-Smith TKOs Ryan Rozicki in seventh round Chris Billam-Smith (22-2, 14 KOs) defeats Ryan Rozicki (21-2-1, 20 KOs) by seventh-round TKO at cruiserweight.



In the seventh, and what turned out to be the final round, Rozicki stayed on the front foot, pressuring Billam-Smith, who fought back, with both fighters fairly tired but continuing to throw punches. The round ended with Billam-Smith landing a few punches.



As Rozicki returned to his corner, they began working on his cuts and called the fight off.



Billam-Smith celebrated victory. Chris Billam-Smith celebrates his victory over Ryan Rozicki at BIC in Bournemouth, UK, on June 6, 2026 Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing June 6, 2026 4:43 PM EDT Billam-Smith Drops Mouthpiece In the sixth round, Billam-Smith loses his mouthpiece and looks fatigued.



As the fight continues, Billam-Smith lands a series of punches on Rozicki, who also shows some signs of fatigue, takes them, and the round goes the distance. June 6, 2026 4:30 PM EDT CBS vs Rozicki Underway The main event is underway as Chris Billam-Smith and Ryan Rozicki battle at cruiserweight.



In the first round, Rozicki suffered a cut over his left eye.



In the second round, Rozicki was deducted a point for use of the head.



In the third round, Billam-Smith rocked Rozicki during an exchange after Rozicki landed body shots. Ryan Rozicki and Chris Billam-Smith during their bout at BIC in Bournemouth, UK, on June 6, 2026. Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing June 6, 2026 4:01 PM EDT Cheavon Clarke TKOs Jack Massey in seventh round Cheavon Clarke (12-2, 9 KOs) defeats Jack Massey (23-4, 13 KOs) by seventh-round TKO at cruiserweight. The stoppage came at 1:24 of the round.



The referee waved the fight off as Clarke continued dominating Massey with a barrage of punches after dropping him to the canvas with a right hand moments earlier.



On his way to victory, Clarke suffered two knockdowns in the fourth round. Cheavon Clarke lands a punch during his bout against Jack Massey at BIC in Bournemouth, UK, on June 6, 2026 Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing June 6, 2026 3:39 PM EDT Lee Cutler TKOs Aaron Sutton in third round Lee Cutler (16-2, 8 KOs) defeats Aaron Sutton (19-3, 3 KOs) by third-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 0:31 of the round after Sutton went down and was unable to continue due to a shoulder injury. Lee Cutler in the ring after his victory over Aaron Sutton during their bout at BIC in Bournemouth, UK, on June 6, 2026 Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing June 6, 2026 2:48 PM EDT Stephen McKenna TKOs Casey James Streeter in first round Stephen McKenna (16-1, 15 KOs) defeats Casey James Streeter (15-4-2, 6 KOs) by first-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:04 of the round. Stephen McKenna celebrates his victory over Casey James Streeter during their bout at BIC in Bournemouth, UK, on June 6, 2026 Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing June 6, 2026 2:25 PM EDT Sam Hickey TKOs Todd Tompkins in second round Sam Hickey (5-0, 2 KOs) defeats Todd Tompkins (4-1) by second-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:22 of the round. Sam Hickey attacks Todd Tompkins during their bout at BIC in Bournemouth, UK, on June 6, 2026 Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing June 6, 2026 1:48 PM EDT Ivan Dychko defeats Harvey Dykes by decision Ivan Dychko (16-1, 14 KOs) defeats Harvey Dykes (7-1-1) by split decision at heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 97-92, 94-95, and 97-92. Ivan Dychko and Harvey Dykes during their bout at BIC in Bournemouth, UK, on June 6, 2026 Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing June 6, 2026 12:59 PM EDT Leon Hughes TKOs Mario Vergiev in third round Leon Hughes (5-0, 4 KOs) defeats Mario Vergiev (8-5, 5 KOs) by third-round TKO at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 0:52 of the round. Leon Hughes lands a punch during his bout against Mario Vergiev at BIC in Bournemouth, UK, on June 6, 2026 Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing June 6, 2026 12:47 PM EDT Alex MacMillan TKOs Leo Fanthome in second round Kicking off the action, Alex MacMillan (4-0, 3 KOs) defeats Leo Fanthome (7-3, 1 KO) by second-round TKO at welterweight. The stoppage came at 1:44 of the round. The referee raises Alex MacMillan’s hand in victory over Leo Fanthome at BIC in Bournemouth, UK, on June 6, 2026 Photo by Ed Mulholland / Zuffa Boxing June 6, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Hype Package Watch the promo video featuring former champion Chris Billam-Smith and Ryan Rozicki ahead of their clash at Zuffa Boxing 7.