Live results: Josh Padley beats Aqib Fiaz to retain European title – Video

Josh Padley defends his EBU European super featherweight title against Aqib Fiaz tonight, Saturday, June 6. The 12-round contest headlines the Matchroom Boxing card, live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England.
- Former world title challenger Padley (18-1, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of his European belt. The 30-year-old Doncaster native claimed the vacant title by second-round TKO against Jaouad Belmehdi in January.
- Fiaz (14-1, 2 KOs) looks to dethrone Padley and secure his third win in a row. The 26-year-old native of Oldham, Lancashire, defeated Alex Murphy by unanimous decision last July and Lydon Chircop by third-round TKO last February.
The Padley vs Fiaz clash replaced the world title fight between unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, and Galal Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs, 1 NC) of the UK. The bout, which was scheduled to headline the event, was canceled after Yafai suffered an injury in training.
In the 10-round co-feature, Ibrahim Nadim (16-1, 2 KOs) of Steeton, Yorkshire defends his English super featherweight title against Birmingham’s Ibraheem Sulaimaan (10-0, 5 KOs).
A six-round heavyweight undercard bout pits Leo Atang (6-0, 5 KOs) of York, Yorkshire against Fouad Shaili (5-4-2, 3 KOs) of France.
The main card opener is a 10-round middleweight bout between Aaron Bowen (7-1, 5 KOs) of Coventry, West Midlands and Troy Coleman (15-4-1, 7 KOs) of Lichfield, Staffordshire.
Padley vs Fiaz results
Main card
- Josh Padley def. Aqib Fiaz by split decision (113-114, 114-113, 115-112) | Watch video
- Ibraheem Sulaimaan def. Ibrahim Nadim by unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92, 100-90)
- Leo Atang def. Fouad Shaili by TKO (R1, 2:30)
- Aaron Bowen def. Troy Coleman by TKO (R9, 1:41)
Prelims
- Adam Maca def. Cesar Ignacio Paredes by points (60-54)
- Edward Hardy def. Jesus Carrasco by TKO (R6, 1:47)
- Connor Mitchell def. Rodrigo Matias Areco by TKO (R1, 2:20)
- Chris Mulunda def. Connor Goulding by points (40-36)
Padley vs Fiaz live blog
Josh Padley defeats Aqib Fiaz by decision
Josh Padley (19-1, 6 KOs) defeats Aqib Fiaz (14-2, 2 KOs) by split decision to retain his EBU European super featherweight title. The judges scored the fight 113-114, 114-113, and 115-112.
In the 11th round, Fiaz was deducted a point for headbutting.
Main Event – Padley vs Fiaz
The main event is underway, featuring Josh Padley (18-1, 6 KOs) defending his EBU European super featherweight title against Aqib Fiaz (14-1, 2 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
Ibraheem Sulaimaan defeats Ibrahim Nadim by decision
Ibraheem Sulaimaan (11-0, 5 KOs) defeats Ibrahim Nadim (16-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the English super featherweight title. The judges scored the fight 100-90, 98-92, and 100-90.
Leo Atang TKOs Fouad Shaili in first round
Leo Atang (7-0, 6 KOs) defeats Fouad Shaili (5-5-2, 3 KOs) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:30 of the round.
Aaron Bowen TKOs Troy Coleman in ninth round
Aaron Bowen (8-1, 6 KOs) defeats Troy Coleman (15-5-1, 7 KOs) by ninth-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:41 of the round.
Adam Maca defeats Cesar Ignacio Paredes by points
Adam Maca (6-0, 5 KOs) defeats Cesar Ignacio Paredes (18-35-1, 5 KOs) by a 60-54 points decision at super featherweight.
Edward Hardy TKOs Jesus Carrasco in sixth round
Edward Hardy (7-0, 3 KOs) defeats Jesus Carrasco (2-5-2) by sixth-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:47 of the round.
During the fight, referee Kieran McCann deducted one point from Jesus Carrasco in the third and fifth rounds and one point from Edward Hardy in the fourth round. Hardy also dropped Carrasco in the sixth round before the stoppage.
Connor Mitchell TKOs Rodrigo Matias Areco in first round
Connor Mitchell (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Rodrigo Matias Areco (5-22-2) by first-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:20 of the round.
Chris Mulunda defeats Connor Goulding by points
In the event opener, Chris Mulunda (3-0, 0 KOs) defeats Connor Goulding (6-13) by a 40-36 points decision at middleweight.
Free Prelims
The prelims start at 12:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. BST in the UK.