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Live results: Josh Padley beats Aqib Fiaz to retain European title – Video

Josh Padley defends his European super featherweight title against Aqib Fiaz at Utilita Arena Sheffield

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Josh Padley defends his EBU European super featherweight title against Aqib Fiaz tonight, Saturday, June 6. The 12-round contest headlines the Matchroom Boxing card, live from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England.

  • Former world title challenger Padley (18-1, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of his European belt. The 30-year-old Doncaster native claimed the vacant title by second-round TKO against Jaouad Belmehdi in January.
  • Fiaz (14-1, 2 KOs) looks to dethrone Padley and secure his third win in a row. The 26-year-old native of Oldham, Lancashire, defeated Alex Murphy by unanimous decision last July and Lydon Chircop by third-round TKO last February.

The Padley vs Fiaz clash replaced the world title fight between unified WBA and WBC flyweight champion Ricardo Sandoval (27-2, 18 KOs) of Montclair, California, and Galal Yafai (9-0, 7 KOs, 1 NC) of the UK. The bout, which was scheduled to headline the event, was canceled after Yafai suffered an injury in training.

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In the 10-round co-feature, Ibrahim Nadim (16-1, 2 KOs) of Steeton, Yorkshire defends his English super featherweight title against Birmingham’s Ibraheem Sulaimaan (10-0, 5 KOs).

A six-round heavyweight undercard bout pits Leo Atang (6-0, 5 KOs) of York, Yorkshire against Fouad Shaili (5-4-2, 3 KOs) of France.

The main card opener is a 10-round middleweight bout between Aaron Bowen (7-1, 5 KOs) of Coventry, West Midlands and Troy Coleman (15-4-1, 7 KOs) of Lichfield, Staffordshire.

Padley vs Fiaz results

Main card

  • Josh Padley def. Aqib Fiaz by split decision (113-114, 114-113, 115-112) | Watch video
  • Ibraheem Sulaimaan def. Ibrahim Nadim by unanimous decision (100-90, 98-92, 100-90)
  • Leo Atang def. Fouad Shaili by TKO (R1, 2:30)
  • Aaron Bowen def. Troy Coleman by TKO (R9, 1:41)

Prelims

  • Adam Maca def. Cesar Ignacio Paredes by points (60-54)
  • Edward Hardy def. Jesus Carrasco by TKO (R6, 1:47)
  • Connor Mitchell def. Rodrigo Matias Areco by TKO (R1, 2:20)
  • Chris Mulunda def. Connor Goulding by points (40-36)

Padley vs Fiaz live blog

Josh Padley defeats Aqib Fiaz by decision

Josh Padley (19-1, 6 KOs) defeats Aqib Fiaz (14-2, 2 KOs) by split decision to retain his EBU European super featherweight title. The judges scored the fight 113-114, 114-113, and 115-112.

In the 11th round, Fiaz was deducted a point for headbutting.

Referee raises Josh Padley's hand in victory over Aqib Fiaz
Referee raises Josh Padley's hand in victory over Aqib Fiaz at Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, UK, on June 6, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Main Event – Padley vs Fiaz

The main event is underway, featuring Josh Padley (18-1, 6 KOs) defending his EBU European super featherweight title against Aqib Fiaz (14-1, 2 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Josh Padley is in the ring at the start of his fight against Aqib Fiaz
Josh Padley is in the ring at the start of his fight against Aqib Fiaz at Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, UK, on June 6, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Ibraheem Sulaimaan defeats Ibrahim Nadim by decision

Ibraheem Sulaimaan (11-0, 5 KOs) defeats Ibrahim Nadim (16-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the English super featherweight title. The judges scored the fight 100-90, 98-92, and 100-90.

Ibraheem Sulaimaan poses with his championship belt after his victory over Ibrahim Nadim
Ibraheem Sulaimaan poses with his championship belt after his victory over Ibrahim Nadim at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on June 6, 2026 Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Leo Atang TKOs Fouad Shaili in first round

Leo Atang (7-0, 6 KOs) defeats Fouad Shaili (5-5-2, 3 KOs) by first-round TKO at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 2:30 of the round.

Leo Atang throws a hook during his bout against Fouad Shaili
Leo Atang throws a hook during his bout against Fouad Shaili at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on June 6, 2026 Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Aaron Bowen TKOs Troy Coleman in ninth round

Aaron Bowen (8-1, 6 KOs) defeats Troy Coleman (15-5-1, 7 KOs) by ninth-round TKO at middleweight. The stoppage came at 1:41 of the round.

Aaron Bowen lands a punch during his bout against Troy Coleman
Aaron Bowen lands a punch during his bout against Troy Coleman at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on June 6, 2026 Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Adam Maca defeats Cesar Ignacio Paredes by points

Adam Maca (6-0, 5 KOs) defeats Cesar Ignacio Paredes (18-35-1, 5 KOs) by a 60-54 points decision at super featherweight.

Adam Maca attacks Cesar Ignacio Paredes during their bout
Adam Maca attacks Cesar Ignacio Paredes during their bout at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on June 6, 2026 Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Edward Hardy TKOs Jesus Carrasco in sixth round

Edward Hardy (7-0, 3 KOs) defeats Jesus Carrasco (2-5-2) by sixth-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:47 of the round.

During the fight, referee Kieran McCann deducted one point from Jesus Carrasco in the third and fifth rounds and one point from Edward Hardy in the fourth round. Hardy also dropped Carrasco in the sixth round before the stoppage.

Referee Kieran McCann deducts a point from Edward Hardy during his bout against Jesus Carrasco
Referee Kieran McCann deducts a point from Edward Hardy during his bout against Jesus Carrasco at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on June 6, 2026 Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Connor Mitchell TKOs Rodrigo Matias Areco in first round

Connor Mitchell (3-0, 2 KOs) defeats Rodrigo Matias Areco (5-22-2) by first-round TKO at featherweight. The stoppage came at 2:20 of the round.

Connor Mitchell poses in the ring after his victory over Rodrigo Matias Areco
Connor Mitchell poses in the ring after his victory over Rodrigo Matias Areco at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on June 6, 2026 Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Chris Mulunda defeats Connor Goulding by points

In the event opener, Chris Mulunda (3-0, 0 KOs) defeats Connor Goulding (6-13) by a 40-36 points decision at middleweight.

Chris Mulunda throws a jab during his bout against Connor Goulding
Chris Mulunda throws a jab during his bout against Connor Goulding at Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England on June 6, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

Free Prelims

The prelims start at 12:00 p.m. ET in the U.S. and 5:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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