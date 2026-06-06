Aaron McKenna vs Etinosa Oliha for world title headlines Zuffa Boxing 10

Aaron McKenna and Etinosa Oliha are set to clash for the vacant IBF middleweight title in the main event of Zuffa Boxing 10 at 3Arena in Dublin on August 8. The 12-round contest marks the promotion’s debut in Ireland and the second bout with a belt on the line.

Ireland’s 26-year-old McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) comes off a unanimous decision victory over Liam Smith on the undercard of Eubank Jr vs Benn last April.

Italy’s 27-year-old Oliha (22-0, 10 KOs) was last in action last September, defeating Ivan Njegac by third-round TKO.

The Zuffa Boxing press release announces “a middleweight world championship fight” between McKenna and Oliha, with no mention of the sanctioning body.

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Sky Sports, which broadcasts the Zuffa Boxing events in the UK and Ireland, states that the fight is for the IBF title.

The IBF 160-pound belt became vacant in March when the sanctioning body stripped Janibek Alimkhanuly due to violations.

The news section on the official IBF website, as of writing, shows its most recent article as “IBF Cruiserweight title status,” dated March 23, 2026.

Zuffa Boxing presented its first championship showdown in March when Australia’s two-time IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia (30-0, 23 KOs) defeated Brandon Glanton by unanimous decision to claim the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title and retain his Ring belt. Shortly after, the IBF announced that its 200-pound belt was vacant.

The co-feature on the Zuffa Boxing 10 card is a 10-round middleweight bout between Callum Walsh and Tyler Denny.

Ireland’s 25-year-old southpaw Walsh (16-0, 11 KOs) won his previous bout in January by unanimous decision over Carlos Ocampo at Zuffa Boxing 1.

Britain’s 34-year-old southpaw Denny (21-4-3, 1 KO) last fought in March, dropping a unanimous decision to George Liddard.

Ticket information, along with other bouts featured on the Zuffa Boxing 10 card, is expected to be announced shortly.