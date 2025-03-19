Rodolfo Bellato vs Paul Craig reported for UFC Vegas 106 in May

The bout between Rodolfo Bellato and Paul Craig has reportedly been booked for UFC Fight Night on May 17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 106. The pair battle it out at light heavyweight.

Bellato (12-2-1) from Brazil was last in action in February at UFC 312 in Sydney, where he fought Jimmy Crute to a majority draw. Before that, the 29-year-old secured three straight victories, including a pair of second-round TKOs against Ihor Potieria in his UFC debut in late 2023 and Murtaza Talha Ali in October of the same year at Dana White’s Contender Series.

Craig (17-9-1) from Scotland lost three fights in a row. In his previous fight last November at UFC 309 in New York, the 37-year-old dropped a unanimous decision to Bo Nickal, after falling short via second-round TKO against Caio Borralho last May and via third-round submission to Brendan Allen in November 2023.

The promotion has yet to make an official announcement regarding the bout. The booking was first reported on social media, with MMA Junkie later confirming the news, citing “a person with knowledge of the matchup.”

The UFC Vegas 106 main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be set. The current lineup is as follows: