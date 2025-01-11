Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 101 results: Dern vs Ribas 2

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Mackenzie Dern faces Amanda Ribas in a rematch headlining the first UFC Fight Night card of 2025 aka UFC Vegas 101. The event airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on January 11.

Ribas (13-5) of Brazil won their first fight in October 2019, defeating Dern (14-5) of Phoenix, Arizona by unanimous decision. Their second clash is scheduled for five rounds at strawweight.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8) of Argentina and Carlston Harris (19-6) of Guyana. Also on the card are two middleweight matchups featuring Cesar Almeida (6-1) of Brazil up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) of Ghana, and Chris Curtis (31-11, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio versus Roman Kopylov (13-3).

Plus, Austin Bashi (13-0) of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan takes on Christian Rodriguez (11-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at featherweight. In addition, Punahele Soriano (10-4) of Oahu, Hawaii and Uros Medic (10-2) of Serbia square off at welterweight.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 results

Get UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs Ribas 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

  • Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
  • Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
  • Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
  • Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
  • Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi
  • Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic

Prelims (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT)

  • Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
  • Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
  • Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden
  • Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
  • Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
  • Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
  • Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova
  • Joe Solecki vs. Nurullo Aliev
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.