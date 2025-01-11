UFC Vegas 101 results: Dern vs Ribas 2

Mackenzie Dern faces Amanda Ribas in a rematch headlining the first UFC Fight Night card of 2025 aka UFC Vegas 101. The event airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on January 11.
Ribas (13-5) of Brazil won their first fight in October 2019, defeating Dern (14-5) of Phoenix, Arizona by unanimous decision. Their second clash is scheduled for five rounds at strawweight.
The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8) of Argentina and Carlston Harris (19-6) of Guyana. Also on the card are two middleweight matchups featuring Cesar Almeida (6-1) of Brazil up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) of Ghana, and Chris Curtis (31-11, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio versus Roman Kopylov (13-3).
Plus, Austin Bashi (13-0) of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan takes on Christian Rodriguez (11-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at featherweight. In addition, Punahele Soriano (10-4) of Oahu, Hawaii and Uros Medic (10-2) of Serbia square off at welterweight.
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 results
Get UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs Ribas 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas
- Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris
- Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan
- Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov
- Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi
- Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic
Prelims (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT)
- Jose Johnson vs. Felipe Bunes
- Marco Tulio vs. Ihor Potieria
- Thiago Moises vs. Trey Ogden
- Preston Parsons vs. Jacobe Smith
- Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Nicolle Caliari
- Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Bruno Lopes
- Fatima Kline vs. Victoria Dudakova
- Joe Solecki vs. Nurullo Aliev