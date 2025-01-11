UFC Vegas 101 results: Dern vs Ribas 2

Mackenzie Dern faces Amanda Ribas in a rematch headlining the first UFC Fight Night card of 2025 aka UFC Vegas 101. The event airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on January 11.

Ribas (13-5) of Brazil won their first fight in October 2019, defeating Dern (14-5) of Phoenix, Arizona by unanimous decision. Their second clash is scheduled for five rounds at strawweight.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8) of Argentina and Carlston Harris (19-6) of Guyana. Also on the card are two middleweight matchups featuring Cesar Almeida (6-1) of Brazil up against Abdul Razak Alhassan (12-6) of Ghana, and Chris Curtis (31-11, 1 NC) of Cincinnati, Ohio versus Roman Kopylov (13-3).

Plus, Austin Bashi (13-0) of West Bloomfield Township, Michigan takes on Christian Rodriguez (11-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at featherweight. In addition, Punahele Soriano (10-4) of Oahu, Hawaii and Uros Medic (10-2) of Serbia square off at welterweight.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2 results

Get UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs Ribas 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Carlston Harris

Cesar Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan

Chris Curtis vs. Roman Kopylov

Christian Rodriguez vs. Austin Bashi

Punahele Soriano vs. Uros Medic

Prelims (4 pm ET / 1 pm PT)