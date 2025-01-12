UFC Vegas 101 video: Mackenzie Dern submits Amanda Ribas to take revenge

Mackenzie Dern avenged defeat against Amanda Ribas in the main event of UFC Fight Night at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on January 11, aka UFC Vegas 101. The latter won their first fight in October 2019 by unanimous decision after three rounds.

The scheduled five-round strawweight rematch didn’t go the full distance. Dern claimed the win, forcing Ribas to tap via armbar. The official time was 4 minutes and 56 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by submission, Mackenzie Dern improved to 15-5. The 31-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona secured her second win in a row.

“I’m happy,” Dern said post fight. “I’m wanting to get my submission record higher, but I’m [also] trying to get better my striking, trying to get better takedowns. We were able to get some takedowns.”

“She’s such a tough fighter, with her Judo, so it’s not good to be on my back. So lots of stuff should get better. But from five years ago, to get this win, was was heavy on me. So I’m happy to get that off and to get two wins in a row.”

“It was like 20 seconds or 10 seconds. It sucks when you’re so close from the time being over, and then start back over, and then have to kind of go through the whole process again. So to be able to get the tap, I’m really happy.”

When asked what she wanted to do next Dern said, “I just want to get another another win in a row. So I don’t know who that’ll be. I would hope someone in front, but I fought almost everyone in the front. The only one I think is Tatiana [Suarez], and she’s going for the belt. So, I don’t know.”

Amanda Ribas dropped to 13-6. The 31-year-old Brazilian suffered her second straight defeat.