UFC Vegas 101 video: Punahele Soriano KO’s Uros Medic in 31 seconds

Punahele Soriano came out on top on January 11 when he faced Uros Medic at UFC Vegas 101. Kicking off the main card, the welterweight from Hawaii dropped and stopped his opponent in 31 seconds.

After taking a body shot, Soriano launched forward, throwing a left hand and then delivering a big overhand right, sending Medic to the canvas. The 32-year-old finished the job with a barrage of punches, having the latter on his back on the ground.

“I was trying not to get hit with that uppercut he finished the last dude with,” Soriano said post-fight. “Actually, I was planning on wrestling him, but that happened.”

With the victory, Punahele Soriano of Wailua, Kauai County improved to 11-4 and secured his second win in a row. Uros Medic of Serbia dropped to 10-3.