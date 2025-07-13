Video: Subriel Matias claims title by decision against Alberto Puello BoxingNewsResultsVideos July 13, 2025 12:18 am EDT 0Comments Watch the fight highlight featuring Subriel Matias as he dethrones Alberto Puello to become the new WBC super lightweight champion at Ring III in Queens, NY, on July 12. Video viaDAZN Boxing TagsAlberto PuelloSubriel Matias Share FacebookTwitterRedditCopy URL Comments Latest News Video: Hamzah Sheeraz drops and stops Edgar Berlanga in fifth round 3 hours ago Video: Shakur Stevenson bests William Zepeda to retain title 3 hours ago Photos: Katie Taylor wins third fight against Amanda Serrano 23 hours ago Netflix shares Taylor vs Serrano 3 final minute video 1 day ago UFC Nashville live results: Derrick Lewis stops Tallison Teixeira – Video 1 day ago View all Newsletter Get top news stories delivered to your inbox SubscribeI've read and accept Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Leave your comment Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here