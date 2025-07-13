Subscribe

Video: Subriel Matias claims title by decision against Alberto Puello

Watch the fight highlight featuring Subriel Matias as he dethrones Alberto Puello to become the new WBC super lightweight champion at Ring III in Queens, NY, on July 12.

Video viaDAZN Boxing
