UFC Vegas 101 video: Jacobe Smith KO’s Preston Parsons in first round with punches

Jacobe Smith successfully debuted in the Octagon, claiming a dominant win against Preston Parsons at UFC Vegas 101 on January 11. The native of Muskogee, Oklahoma knocked out his opponent from Jacksonville Beach, Florida with a straight right hand that was followed by a left hook. The welterweight bout was stopped at 1:13 into the first round.

With the victory, Jacobe Smith remained unbeaten and improved to 10-0. The 28-year-old, who had earned his UFC contract at Dana White’s Contender Series last October, took the fight on short notice, replacing Andreas Gustafsson.

“Throw straight, throw easy, don’t throw hard and just have fun,” Smith said post-fight. “This is my house. Thank you Dana White for the opportunity, but this is my house.”

“I was throwing straight. Usually I like to leave with my left hand, but I knew my left hook was studied a little bit. So, throw one-two straight down the money, keep my head down and throw the

hook, if it lands – money making.”

“I’m just going to keep building my family up, keeping my team close, keeping everything smart, doing everything by the books. Thanking God, keeping that healing energy around me.”

Preston Parsons dropped to 11-6. The 29-year-old lost his second fight in a row.