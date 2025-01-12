Subscribe
UFC Vegas 101 video: Cesar Almeida knocks out Abdul Razak Alhassan with left hook

Cesar Almeida got knocked down but bounced back to KO Abdul Razak Alhassan with one punch

By Parviz Iskenderov
Cesar Almeida delivered a spectacular knockout against Abdul Razak Alhassan on January 11 at UFC Vegas 101. After getting knocked down from a right hand, the Brazilian middleweight bounced back and knocked out his opponent from Ghana with a big left hook.

As soon as the latter hit the canvas, the referee waved the fight off. The official time was 4 minutes and 16 seconds into the first round.

“Alhassan is so hard, so strong,” Almeida said post-fight. “I knew this when I accepted the fight. He’s a danger fight, but we needed this to grow up in the division. I am happy because he could finish the fight, but I got back, countered finding a KO.”

With the KO, the 36-year-old native of Sao Paulo, Cesar Almeida, secured his second win in a row and improved to 7-1. Accra’s 39-year-old Abdul Razak Alhassan dropped to 12-7, 1 NC.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

