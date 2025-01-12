UFC Vegas 101 video: Cesar Almeida knocks out Abdul Razak Alhassan with left hook

Cesar Almeida delivered a spectacular knockout against Abdul Razak Alhassan on January 11 at UFC Vegas 101. After getting knocked down from a right hand, the Brazilian middleweight bounced back and knocked out his opponent from Ghana with a big left hook.

As soon as the latter hit the canvas, the referee waved the fight off. The official time was 4 minutes and 16 seconds into the first round.

“Alhassan is so hard, so strong,” Almeida said post-fight. “I knew this when I accepted the fight. He’s a danger fight, but we needed this to grow up in the division. I am happy because he could finish the fight, but I got back, countered finding a KO.”

With the KO, the 36-year-old native of Sao Paulo, Cesar Almeida, secured his second win in a row and improved to 7-1. Accra’s 39-year-old Abdul Razak Alhassan dropped to 12-7, 1 NC.