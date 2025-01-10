UFC Vegas 101 weigh-in video: Dern vs Ribas rematch official, 2 fighters miss weight

Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas successfully weighed in for their rematch serving as the first UFC Fight Night main event of 2025 on January 11, aka UFC Vegas 101. The fighters made it official for the five-round contest at strawweight, both tipping the scales at 116 lbs.

The pair first met in October 2019. Ribas (13-5) of Brazil defeated Dern (14-5) of Phoenix, Arizona by unanimous decision.

Santiago Ponzinibbio (30-8) of Argentina and Carlston Harris (19-6) of Guyana also came in on weight for their co-main event bout at welterweight. Both fighters were 171 lbs.

Dominican Jose Johnson (16-9) weighed in at 128.5 lbs, missing the non-title flyweight limit by 2.5 lbs. His opponent, Felipe Bunes (13-7) of Brazil, showed 126 lbs. Johnson forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent, and the bout proceeds at catchweight, as per UFC.

Ihor Potieria (21-7) of Ukraine missed the non-title middleweight limit, showing 188 lbs, for his bout against Marco Tulio (12-1) of Brazil. The latter was 185.5 lbs. Potieria forfeits 25% of his purse to his opponent, and the matchup also proceeds at catchweight.

Welterweight Jacobe Smith (9-0) of Muskogee, Oklahoma, and lightweight Joe Solecki (13-5) of Wenonah, New Jersey, came in on weight for their short notice bouts against Reston Parsons (11-5) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Nurullo Aliev (9-0) of Tajikistan, respectively.

Check out the current UFC Vegas 101: Dern vs Ribas 2 lineup and weights below.

UFC Vegas 101 fight card

Main card

Mackenzie Dern (116) vs. Amanda Ribas (116)

Santiago Ponzinibbio (171) vs. Carlston Harris (170)

Cesar Almeida (185.5) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5)

Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Roman Kopylov (185.5)

Christian Rodriguez (145) vs. Austin Bashi (145.5)

Punahele Soriano (171) vs. Uros Medic (171)

Prelims

Jose Johnson (128.5)* vs. Felipe Bunes (126)

Marco Tulio (185.5) vs. Ihor Potieria (188)**

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (155.5)

Preston Parsons (171) vs. Jacobe Smith (170.5)

Ernesta Kareckaite (126) vs. Nicolle Caliari (125.5)

Magomed Gadzhiyasulov (205) vs. Bruno Lopes (205.5)

Fatima Kline (116) vs. Victoria Dudakova (116)

Joe Solecki (155) vs. Nurullo Aliev (155.5)

*Jose Johnson missed the flyweight limit

**Ihor Potieria missed the middleweight limit