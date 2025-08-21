UFC Vancouver main event: Reinier de Ridder faces Anthony Hernandez

The bout between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez is confirmed as the main event for UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, on October 18. The middleweight contest features the Top 10-ranked contenders in a five-round showdown.

No. 5 De Ridder (31-2) of the Netherlands defeated Robert Whittaker by split decision at UFC Abu Dhabi in July, securing his fifth straight victory. No. 6 Hernandez (15-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, CA, submitted Roman Dolidze in the fourth round at UFC Vegas 109 in August, earning his eighth win in a row.

Earlier in his career, 34-year-old De Ridder held the ONE Championship titles at middleweight and light heavyweight. Prior to earning his UFC contract at DWCS in mid-2018, 31-year-old Hernandez held the LFA middleweight belt.

The winner of the De Ridder vs Henrendez bout may become the first challenger to take on the newly crowned middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev (15-0). The UAE-based, undefeated Chimaev dethroned Dricus Du Plessis by unanimous decision last Saturday at UFC 319 in Chicago.

Additional matchups confirmed for UFC Vancouver on Wednesday include:

A bantamweight bout between Marlon Vera (23-10-1) of Ecuador and Aiemann Zahabi (13-2) of Canada.

Former flyweight title challenger Manon Fiorot (12-2) of France meets Jasmine Jasudavicius (14-3) of Canada.

Kevin Holland (28-14, 1 NC) of Riverside, CA, takes on Mike Malott (12-2-1) of Canada at welterweight.

Yousri Belgaroui (8-3) of the Netherlands fights Azamat Bekoev (20-3) at middleweight.

Bruno Silva (14-7-2, 1 NC) of Brazil and Hyun Sung Park (10-1) of Korea go head-to-head at flyweight.

Another middleweight bout pits Danny Barlow (9-1) of Memphis, TN, against Djorden Santos (10-2) of Brazil.

An all-Brazilian strawweight battle features Stephanie Luciano (6-2-1) versus Ravena Oliveira Morais (7-2-1).

The full lineup is expected to be confirmed shortly.