UFC 319 live results: Dricus Du Plessis defends title against Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 319 features Dricus Du Plessis against Khamzat Chimaev, live from the United Center in Chicago, IL, on Saturday, August 16. Du Plessis puts his middleweight title on the line.

South Africa’s Du Plessis (23-2) makes his third championship defense after defeating Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. Unbeaten No. 3-ranked contender Chimaev (14-0) makes his first attempt at the title after submitting Robert Whittaker in the first round last October. The final face-off between the two got a bit physical.

In the co-main event, Lerone Murphy takes on UFC newcomer Aaron Pico at featherweight. Unbeaten Murphy (16-0-1) of England defeated Josh Emmett by unanimous decision in April. Pico (13-4) of Whittier, CA, fights for the first time since last February and aims for his fourth straight victory.

Also on the card is a welterweight battle between Geoff Neal (16-6) of Austin, TX, and Carlos Prates (21-7) of Brazil. Another middleweight matchup pits Jared Cannonier (18-8) of Dallas, TX, against England’s Michael “Venom” Page (23-3). Plus, Tim Elliott (21-13-1) of Arkansas City, KS, and Kai Asakura (21-5) of Japan clash at flyweight.

UFC 319 live blog August 16, 2025 1:48 AM EDT New clip from Du Plessis vs Chimaev final faceoff Here’s another angle, featuring Dricus Du Plessis as he steps onto the scales and comes face-to-face with Khamzat Chimaev, who is waiting for him. August 16, 2025 1:46 AM EDT Chimaev ready to fight Du Plessis And here’s a comment from Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC 319 ceremonial weigh-ins, one day ahead of his fight with Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title. August 16, 2025 1:42 AM EDT Du Plessis reacts to faceoff with Chimaev This is what Dricus Du Plessis had to say immediately after facing off with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC 319 ceremonial weigh-ins, one last time before their fight. August 16, 2025 1:40 AM EDT Du Plessis vs Chimaev: Final face-off Here’s phone footage from the ceremonial weigh-ins when Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev went face-to-face. August 16, 2025 1:36 AM EDT UFC 319 Embeded In case you missed it, check out the final episode of UFC 319 Embedded below, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the last day before the fight. August 16, 2025 12:01 AM EDT UFC 319: How to watch and start time UFC 319 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

UFC 319 results

Get UFC 319 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico

Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates

Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page

Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan

Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez

Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez

Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose

Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa

Early prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)