UFC 319 live results: Dricus Du Plessis defends title against Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 319 features middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis against Khamzat Chimaev, live from United Center in Chicago

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev face off at the UFC 319 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout in Chicago
Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev come face-to-face at the UFC 319 ceremonial weigh-in, on August 15, 2025, at Radius Chicago in Chicago, IL | Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC
UFC 319 features Dricus Du Plessis against Khamzat Chimaev, live from the United Center in Chicago, IL, on Saturday, August 16. Du Plessis puts his middleweight title on the line.

South Africa’s Du Plessis (23-2) makes his third championship defense after defeating Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. Unbeaten No. 3-ranked contender Chimaev (14-0) makes his first attempt at the title after submitting Robert Whittaker in the first round last October. The final face-off between the two got a bit physical.

In the co-main event, Lerone Murphy takes on UFC newcomer Aaron Pico at featherweight. Unbeaten Murphy (16-0-1) of England defeated Josh Emmett by unanimous decision in April. Pico (13-4) of Whittier, CA, fights for the first time since last February and aims for his fourth straight victory.

Also on the card is a welterweight battle between Geoff Neal (16-6) of Austin, TX, and Carlos Prates (21-7) of Brazil. Another middleweight matchup pits Jared Cannonier (18-8) of Dallas, TX, against England’s Michael “Venom” Page (23-3). Plus, Tim Elliott (21-13-1) of Arkansas City, KS, and Kai Asakura (21-5) of Japan clash at flyweight.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC 319 live blog

New clip from Du Plessis vs Chimaev final faceoff

Here’s another angle, featuring Dricus Du Plessis as he steps onto the scales and comes face-to-face with Khamzat Chimaev, who is waiting for him.

Chimaev ready to fight Du Plessis

And here’s a comment from Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC 319 ceremonial weigh-ins, one day ahead of his fight with Dricus Du Plessis for the middleweight title.

Du Plessis reacts to faceoff with Chimaev

This is what Dricus Du Plessis had to say immediately after facing off with Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC 319 ceremonial weigh-ins, one last time before their fight.

Du Plessis vs Chimaev: Final face-off

Here’s phone footage from the ceremonial weigh-ins when Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev went face-to-face.

UFC 319 Embeded

In case you missed it, check out the final episode of UFC 319 Embedded below, featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the last day before the fight.

UFC 319: How to watch and start time

UFC 319 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT. The early prelims start at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

UFC 319 results

Get UFC 319 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT)

  • Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
  • Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico
  • Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates
  • Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page
  • Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura

Prelims (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Eric Nolan
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
  • Jessica Andrade vs. Loopy Godinez
  • Chase Hooper vs. Alexander Hernandez
  • Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose
  • Karine Silva vs. Dione Barbosa

Early prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

  • Alibi Idiris vs. Joseph Morales
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

1 Comment
Leave a comment
