UFC Abu Dhabi live results: Robert Whittaker faces Reinier de Ridder

UFC Fight Night features Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

By Parviz Iskenderov
Image featuring the faces of Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Abu Dhabi
UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder airs live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on July 26, 2025 | UFC
Former champion Robert Whittaker faces Reinier de Ridder atop UFC Fight Night, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, July 26. The pair square off in a five-rounder at middleweight.

Whittaker (26-8) of Australia by way of New Zealand lost his previous bout last November by submission in the first round against Khamzat Chimaev. De Ridder (20-2) of the Netherlands aims for his fifth straight victory, having defeated Bo Nickal via second-round TKO in May.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Petr Yan (18-5) and Marcus McGhee (10-1) of Detroit, MI. Yan won two fights last year by unanimous decision against Deiveson Figueiredo and Song Yadong. McGhee earned his sixth straight victory last November, scoring a UD over Jonathan Martinez.

Also on the card is another contest at middleweight pitting Shara Magomedov (15-1) against Marc-Andre Barriault (17-9) of Canada. Plus, Asu Almabayev (21-3) of Kazakhstan and Ramazan Temirov (19-3) of Uzbekistan battle it out at flyweight.

UFC Abu Dhabi live blog

UFC Abu Dhabi: How to watch and start time

UFC Abu Dhabi airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

UFC Abu Dhabi results

Get UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs de Ridder full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT)

  • Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder
  • Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee
  • Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Ochoa
  • Nikita Krylov vs. Bogdan Guskov

Prelims (12:00 PM ET / 9:00 PM PT)

  • Bryce Mitchell vs. Said Nurmagomedov
  • Muslim Salikhov vs. Carlos Leal Miranda
  • Davey Grant vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
  • Amanda Ribas vs. Tabatha Ricci
  • Ibo Aslan vs. Billy Elekana
  • Mohammad Yahya vs. Steven Nguyen
  • Martin Buday vs. Marcus Almeida
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

