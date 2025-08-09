UFC Vegas 109 live results: Roman Dolidze faces Anthony Hernandez

Roman Dolidze faces Anthony Hernandez in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, August 9, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 109. They clash in a five-round bout at middleweight.
Georgia’s No. 9-ranked contender, Dolidze (15-3), aims for his fourth straight victory after defeating Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision in March. No. 10 Hernandez (14-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, CA, defeated Brendan Allen by unanimous decision in February, earning his seventh win in a row.
In the co-main event, Steve Erceg (12-4) of Australia meets Ode’ Osbourne (13-8) of Jamaica at bantamweight. Erceg lost his previous bout in March by unanimous decision to Brandon Moreno, suffering his third straight defeat. Osbourne bounced back from three consecutive losses with a second-round TKO of Luis Gurule in April.
Among other bouts, Brazil’s Iasmin Lucindo (17-6) and Angela Hill (18-14) of San Diego, CA, square off at strawweight. Andre Fili (24-12) of Federal Way, WA, takes on Mexico’s Christian Rodriguez (12-3) at featherweight. Miles Johns (15-3) of Kansas City, MO, faces Brazil’s Jean Matsumoto (16-1) at bantamweight.
UFC Vegas 109 live blog
UFC Vegas 109: How to watch and start time
UFC Vegas 109 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.
UFC Vegas 109 results
Get UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)
- Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Steve Erceg vs. Ode Osbourne
- Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill
- Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez
- Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto
- Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Prelims (4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT)
- Julius Walker vs. Raffael Cerqueira
- Elijah Smith vs. Toshiomi Kazama
- Joselyne Edwards vs. Priscila Cachoeira
- Uros Medic vs. Gilbert Urbina
- Gabriella Fernandes vs. Julija Stoliarenko
- Cody Brundage vs. Eric McConico