UFC Vegas 109 live results: Roman Dolidze faces Anthony Hernandez

Roman Dolidze faces Anthony Hernandez in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, August 9, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, aka UFC Vegas 109. They clash in a five-round bout at middleweight.

Georgia’s No. 9-ranked contender, Dolidze (15-3), aims for his fourth straight victory after defeating Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision in March. No. 10 Hernandez (14-2, 1 NC) of Dunnigan, CA, defeated Brendan Allen by unanimous decision in February, earning his seventh win in a row.

In the co-main event, Steve Erceg (12-4) of Australia meets Ode’ Osbourne (13-8) of Jamaica at bantamweight. Erceg lost his previous bout in March by unanimous decision to Brandon Moreno, suffering his third straight defeat. Osbourne bounced back from three consecutive losses with a second-round TKO of Luis Gurule in April.

Among other bouts, Brazil’s Iasmin Lucindo (17-6) and Angela Hill (18-14) of San Diego, CA, square off at strawweight. Andre Fili (24-12) of Federal Way, WA, takes on Mexico’s Christian Rodriguez (12-3) at featherweight. Miles Johns (15-3) of Kansas City, MO, faces Brazil’s Jean Matsumoto (16-1) at bantamweight.

UFC Vegas 109 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.

UFC Vegas 109 results

Get UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs Hernandez full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

Roman Dolidze vs. Anthony Hernandez

Steve Erceg vs. Ode Osbourne

Iasmin Lucindo vs. Angela Hill

Andre Fili vs. Christian Rodriguez

Miles Johns vs. Jean Matsumoto

Eryk Anders vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Prelims (4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT)