UFC to make debut in Qatar with Fight Night in Doha in November

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced its debut in Qatar with a Fight Night scheduled for November 22 at the ABHA Arena in Doha. The event marks the promotion’s entry into new territory, following its first visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, this past June.

“I’ve always said we’re going to take UFC all over the world – and Qatar is the next stop,” said UFC President Dana White. “They already hosted the World Cup and Formula 1, and now we’re bringing a UFC Fight Night there for the first time. Our fights in the Middle East are always incredible, so I can’t wait to get out there.”

The announcement follows a recently confirmed UFC 321, taking place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25.

The bouts featured on the UFC Doha card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.