Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC to make debut in Qatar with Fight Night in Doha in November

The first UFC event in Doha, Qatar marks the promotion's entry into new territory, following its debut in Baku, Azerbaijan

MMANewsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Dana White during the UFC 312 press conference
Dana White during the UFC 312 press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia, on February 6, 2025 | FIGHTMAG

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced its debut in Qatar with a Fight Night scheduled for November 22 at the ABHA Arena in Doha. The event marks the promotion’s entry into new territory, following its first visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, this past June.

“I’ve always said we’re going to take UFC all over the world – and Qatar is the next stop,” said UFC President Dana White. “They already hosted the World Cup and Formula 1, and now we’re bringing a UFC Fight Night there for the first time. Our fights in the Middle East are always incredible, so I can’t wait to get out there.”

The announcement follows a recently confirmed UFC 321, taking place at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25.

The bouts featured on the UFC Doha card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.