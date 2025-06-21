UFC Baku live results: Jamahal Hill faces Khalil Rountree Jr in Azerbaijan

UFC Fight Night features Jamahal Hill up against Khalil Rountree Jr, live from Baku Crystal Hall in Baku on Saturday, June 21. The pair square off in a five-round main event bout at light heavyweight. The contest headlines the promotion’s debut in Azerbaijan.

34-year-old former champion from Chicago, Hill (12-3, 1 NC) aims to rebound from two straight defeats against Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira. 35-year-old Los Angeles native Rountree Jr. (13-6, 1 NC) also looks to get back in the win column after a loss against Pereira in his bid to claim the title.

In the co-main event, Rafael Fiziev goes up against Ignacio Bahamondes at lightweight. 32-year-old Azerbaijani Fiziev (12-4) lost three fights in a row. 27-year-old Bahamondes (17-5) of Chile targets his fourth straight victory.

Among other bouts, Curtis Blaydes faces Rizvan Kuniev at heavyweight. 34-year-old Blaydes (18-5, 1 NC) of Naperville, IL returns after falling short against Tom Aspinall in his attempt to claim the interim belt. 33-year-old Kuniev (12-2-1, 1 NC) makes his UFC debut.

UFC Baku live blog June 21, 2025 12:01 AM EDT UFC Baku: How to watch & start time UFC Baku airs live on ESPN+. The start time in the U.S. is 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT.

UFC Baku results

Get UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT)

Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr

Rafael Fiziev vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev

Tofiq Musayev vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta

Muhammad Naimov vs. Bogdan Grad

Prelims (12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT)