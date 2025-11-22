UFC Qatar live results: Arman Tsarukyan submits Dan Hooker

UFC Qatar features Arman Tsarukyan vs Dan Hooker, live from ABHA Arena in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, November 22. The five-round lightweight contest pits No. 1-ranked contender against No. 6.

Georgian-born Armenian Arman Tsarukyan (22-3) returns to action and aims for his fifth consecutive win after defeating Charles Oliveira last April. New Zealand’s Dan Hooker (24-12) also fights for the first time in over a year and looks for his fourth straight victory following his win over Mateusz Gamrot last August.

Advertisement

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between former champion Belal Muhammad (24-4, 1 NC) and Ian Machado Garry (16-1). Muhammad, from Chicago, looks to bounce back after losing the title to Jack Della Maddalena in May, while Garry secured a victory over Carlos Prates in April.

Also on the card is a light heavyweight bout between Volkan Oezdemir (20-8) of Switzerland and Los Angeles’ Alonzo Menifield (17-5-1). Another welterweight contest features Jack Hermansson (24-9) of Sweden against Myktybek Orolbai (14-2-1) of Kyrgyzstan.

UFC Qatar results

Get UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs Hooker full fight card results below.

Main card

Arman Tsarukyan def. Dan Hooker by submission (arm-triangle choke, R2, 3:34) | Watch video

Ian Machado Garry def. Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Volkan Oezdemir def. Alonzo Menifield by KO (punches, R1, 1:27)

Myktybek Orolbai def. Jack Hermansson by KO (punch, R1, 2:46)

Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Shamil Gaziev by KO (punch, R1, 1:22)

Kyoji Horiguchi def. Tagir Ulanbekov by submission (rear-naked choke, R3, 2:18)

Prelims

Luke Riley def. Bogdan Grad by KO (punches, R2, 0:30)

Nicolas Dalby def. Saygid Izagakhmaev by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Asu Almabayev def. Alex Perez by submission (guillotine choke, R3, 0:22)

Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev def. Raffael Cerqueira by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 0:33)

Aleksandre Topuria def. Bekzat Almakhan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Ismail Naurdiev def. Ryan Loder by KO (punch, R1, 1:26)

Nurullo Aliev def. Shaqueme Rock by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Denzel Freeman def. Marek Bujlo by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC Qatar live blog November 22, 2025 2:56 PM EST UFC Qatar post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. November 22, 2025 2:53 PM EST Arman Tsarukyan submits Dan Hooker in second round The main event ends inside the distance as Georgian-born Armenian Arman Tsarukyan (23-3) defeats New Zealand’s Dan Hooker (24-13) by second-round submission with an arm-triangle choke at lightweight. The time was 3:34 of the round. November 22, 2025 2:20 PM EST Ian Machado Garry defeats Belal Muhammad by decision In the co-main event, Ian Machado Garry (17-1) of Ireland defeats Chicago’s former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad (24-5, 1 NC) by unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28. November 22, 2025 1:42 PM EST Volkan Oezdemir KOs Alonzo Menifield in first round Another first-round stoppage, as Volkan Oezdemir (21-8) of Switzerland knocks out LA’s Alonzo Menifield (17-6-1) with punches at light heavyweight. The official time was 1:27 of the round. November 22, 2025 1:23 PM EST Myktybek Orolbai KOs Jack Hermansson in first round Myktybek Orolbai knocks out Jack Hermansson with punches at welterweight. The time was 2:46 of the round. November 22, 2025 12:58 PM EST Waldo Cortes-Acosta KOs Shamil Gaziev in first round Dominican heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta knocks out Shamil Gaziev in the first round with a big overhand right. The time was 1:22 into the round. November 22, 2025 12:36 PM EST Kyoji Horiguchi submits Tagir Ulanbekov in third round In the main card opener, Kyoji Horiguchi defeats Tagir Ulanbekov by third-round submission with a rear-naked choke. The official time was 2:18 of the round. November 22, 2025 12:22 PM EST Video: Luke Riley knocks out Bogdan Grad Wrapping up the prelims, Luke Riley defeats Bogdan Grad by second-round knockout at featherweight. Riley dropped Grad and finished him with punches. The stoppage came 30 seconds into the second round. November 21, 2025 11:01 PM EST UFC Qatar: How to watch and start time UFC Qatar airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.



The live blog will cover the main card.