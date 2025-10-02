Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Qatar main event: Arman Tsarukyan faces Dan Hooker

Belal Muhammad and Ian Machado Garry clash in the UFC Qatar co-main event

MMANewsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Dan Hooker during the UFC 305 press conference
Dan Hooker during the UFC 305 press conference at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia | FIGHTMAG

The main and co-main event bouts for UFC Qatar are set, with Arman Tsarukyan facing Dan Hooker and Belal Muhammad taking on Ian Machado Garry. The Fight Night card airs live from ABHA Arena in Doha on Saturday, November 22.

Georgian-born Armenian Tsarukyan (22-3) meets Hooker (24-12) of New Zealand at lightweight. Chicago’s Muhammad (24-4, 1 NC) squares off against Ireland’s Garry (16-1) at welterweight.

Tsarukyan returns after defeating Charles Oliveira by split decision last April. The 28-year-old was scheduled to face Islam Makhachev in a rematch for the lightweight title in January, but withdrew due to injury.

Hooker was expected to fight Justin Gaethje in March but also withdrew with an injury. The 35-year-old won his previous bout by last August by split decision against Mateusz Gamrot.

37-year-old former welterweight champion Muhammad looks to rebound from a unanimous decision defeat to Jack Della Maddalena in May.

27-year-old Garry aims for his second win in a row, following a unanimous decision over Carlos Prates in April.

The promotion confirmed both matchups for the UFC Qatar card on Wednesday.

The full list of bouts reported to date is as follows:

  • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker
  • Belal Muhammad vs. Ian Machado Garry
  • Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev
  • Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov
  • Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Rafael Cerqueira
  • Bekzat Almakhan vs. Aleksandre Topuria
  • Paulo Costa vs. TBD
  • Felipe Lima vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Serghei Spivac vs. Shamil Gaziev
  • Marek Bujlo vs. Denzel Freeman
  • Ismail Naurdiev vs. Ryan Loder
  • Jack Hermansson vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.