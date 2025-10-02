UFC Qatar main event: Arman Tsarukyan faces Dan Hooker

The main and co-main event bouts for UFC Qatar are set, with Arman Tsarukyan facing Dan Hooker and Belal Muhammad taking on Ian Machado Garry. The Fight Night card airs live from ABHA Arena in Doha on Saturday, November 22.

Georgian-born Armenian Tsarukyan (22-3) meets Hooker (24-12) of New Zealand at lightweight. Chicago’s Muhammad (24-4, 1 NC) squares off against Ireland’s Garry (16-1) at welterweight.

Tsarukyan returns after defeating Charles Oliveira by split decision last April. The 28-year-old was scheduled to face Islam Makhachev in a rematch for the lightweight title in January, but withdrew due to injury.

Hooker was expected to fight Justin Gaethje in March but also withdrew with an injury. The 35-year-old won his previous bout by last August by split decision against Mateusz Gamrot.

37-year-old former welterweight champion Muhammad looks to rebound from a unanimous decision defeat to Jack Della Maddalena in May.

27-year-old Garry aims for his second win in a row, following a unanimous decision over Carlos Prates in April.

The promotion confirmed both matchups for the UFC Qatar card on Wednesday.

The full list of bouts reported to date is as follows: