UFC Qatar main event: Jiri Prochazka faces Navajo Stirling

Jiri Prochazka faces Navajo Stirling in the main event of the recently announced UFC Fight Night on November 21 at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha, Qatar.

Former light heavyweight champion Prochazka (32-6-1), 33, of the Czech Republic, comes off a first-round knockout defeat to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in April in his bid to regain the title.

Unbeaten Stirling (11-0), 28, of New Zealand, was last in action at UFC Belgrade in August, when he stopped Jan Blachowicz in the opening round.

The promotion announced Prochazka vs Stirling as the main event for UFC Qatar, along with eight additional bouts, on Tuesday.

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Also confirmed for UFC Qatar

Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos, featherweight

Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega, lightweight

Asu Almabayev vs. Kyoji Horiguchi, flyweight

Jared Cannonier vs. Ikram Aliskerov, middleweight

Aleksandre Topuria vs. Santiago Luna, bantamweight

Shamil Gaziev vs. Tallison Teixeira, heavyweight

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa, flyweight

Jake Matthews vs. Akbar Abdullaev, welterweight

The card will stream live on Paramount+.