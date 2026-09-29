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UFC Qatar main event: Jiri Prochazka faces Navajo Stirling

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka faces unbeaten Navajo Stirling in a five-round main event

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Jiri Prochazka during the UFC 305 guest athlete Q&A event at RAC Arena in Perth
Jiri Prochazka during the UFC 305 guest athlete Q&A event at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on August 16, 2024. Photo credit: FIGHTMAG

Jiri Prochazka faces Navajo Stirling in the main event of the recently announced UFC Fight Night on November 21 at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha, Qatar.

  • Former light heavyweight champion Prochazka (32-6-1), 33, of the Czech Republic, comes off a first-round knockout defeat to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in April in his bid to regain the title.
  • Unbeaten Stirling (11-0), 28, of New Zealand, was last in action at UFC Belgrade in August, when he stopped Jan Blachowicz in the opening round.

The promotion announced Prochazka vs Stirling as the main event for UFC Qatar, along with eight additional bouts, on Tuesday.

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Also confirmed for UFC Qatar

  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos, featherweight
  • Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega, lightweight
  • Asu Almabayev vs. Kyoji Horiguchi, flyweight
  • Jared Cannonier vs. Ikram Aliskerov, middleweight
  • Aleksandre Topuria vs. Santiago Luna, bantamweight
  • Shamil Gaziev vs. Tallison Teixeira, heavyweight
  • Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa, flyweight
  • Jake Matthews vs. Akbar Abdullaev, welterweight

The card will stream live on Paramount+.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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