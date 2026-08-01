UFC Belgrade results: Uros Medic faces Daniel Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night features Uros Medic vs Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight bout on Saturday, August 1, at Belgrade Arena in Belgrade. The event marks the promotion’s debut in Serbia.

Representing the host country, Medic (13-3) comes off a first-round knockout victory over Geoff Neal in February at UFC Houston.

Rodriguez (20-5) of Alhambra, California, won his previous outing last July by unanimous decision against Kevin Holland.

Both fighters enter the Octagon riding a three-fight winning streak.

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The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Navajo Stirling.

Blachowicz (29-11-2) of Poland returns after fighting Bogdan Guskov to a majority draw last December.

Unbeaten Stirling (10-0) of New Zealand defeated Ion Cutelaba by second-round TKO in his previous outing in June.

Stirling took the fight on short notice, replacing Guskov, who was originally scheduled to face Blachowicz in their rematch. Guskov was moved to face Magomed Ankalaev a week earlier at UFC Abu Dhabi as a replacement for Khalil Rountree Jr.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.

UFC Belgrade results

Main card (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)

Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Jan Blachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Marcin Tybura

Dusko Todorovic vs. Robert Valentin

Vlasto Cepo vs. Gilbert Urbina

Milos Janicic vs. Noah Gugnon

Prelims (10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT)