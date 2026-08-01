UFC Belgrade results: Uros Medic faces Daniel Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night features Uros Medic vs Daniel Rodriguez in a welterweight bout on Saturday, August 1, at Belgrade Arena in Belgrade. The event marks the promotion’s debut in Serbia.
- Representing the host country, Medic (13-3) comes off a first-round knockout victory over Geoff Neal in February at UFC Houston.
- Rodriguez (20-5) of Alhambra, California, won his previous outing last July by unanimous decision against Kevin Holland.
Both fighters enter the Octagon riding a three-fight winning streak.
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The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Navajo Stirling.
- Blachowicz (29-11-2) of Poland returns after fighting Bogdan Guskov to a majority draw last December.
- Unbeaten Stirling (10-0) of New Zealand defeated Ion Cutelaba by second-round TKO in his previous outing in June.
Stirling took the fight on short notice, replacing Guskov, who was originally scheduled to face Blachowicz in their rematch. Guskov was moved to face Magomed Ankalaev a week earlier at UFC Abu Dhabi as a replacement for Khalil Rountree Jr.
- How to watch: Live on Paramount+, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.
UFC Belgrade results
Main card (1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT)
- Uros Medic vs. Daniel Rodriguez
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Navajo Stirling
- Aleksandar Rakic vs. Marcin Tybura
- Dusko Todorovic vs. Robert Valentin
- Vlasto Cepo vs. Gilbert Urbina
- Milos Janicic vs. Noah Gugnon
Prelims (10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT)
- Ludovit Klein vs. Tofiq Musayev
- Oban Elliott vs. Michael Oliveira
- Borislav Nikolic vs. Mark Vologdin
- Dennis Buzukja vs. Bogdan Grad
- Mateusz Rebecki vs. Kyle Prepolec
- Nina Nikolija Milosevic vs. Hailey Cowan
- Jovan Leka vs. Alexander Poppeck
- Marina Spasic vs. Stephanie Luciano