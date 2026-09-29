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Netflix confirms Fury vs Joshua clash as fighters arrive in London for kickoff presser

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua arrive in London for the press conference ahead of their bout, live on Netflix

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Tyson Fury poses in a boxing stance with his hands raised in front of a minibus in London
Tyson Fury poses in a boxing stance with his hands raised in front of a minibus after arriving in London, England, on September 29, 2026. Image credit: Netflix

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have arrived in London for the launch press conference ahead of their bout. Two former heavyweight champions square off on Friday, December 11, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The long-awaited showdown will stream live on Netflix.

  • The press conference takes place at British Airways ARC in London on Wednesday, September 30.

Fury and Joshua are scheduled to preview their bout and come face to face for the first time.

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How to watch press conference

  • The stream will start at 6:00 p.m. BST local time in the UK, which makes it 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT in the U.S.
  • In Australia, the press conference will stream live on Thursday, October 1, at 3:00 a.m. AEST.
  • The press conference will also be available on Netflix’s social media channels.

In its release on Tuesday, Netflix also announced a limited number of tickets available to the general public via AXS.com.

Anthony Joshua poses in front of a minibus after arriving in London
Anthony Joshua poses in front of a minibus after arriving in London, England, on September 29, 2026. Image credit: Netflix

The bouts featured on the Fury vs Joshua undercard are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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