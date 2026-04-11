UFC 327 live results: Ulberg stops Prochazka to claim title – Video

Jiri Prochazka faces Carlos Ulberg for the vacant light heavyweight title, headlining UFC 327 on Saturday, April 10, live from Kaseya Center in Miami. The 205-pound belt became vacant after Alex Pereira moved up to heavyweight.

Former champion Prochazka (32-5-1) of the Czech Republic looks to regain the title following two stoppage victories over Khalil Rountree Jr. and Jamahal Hill since his TKO loss to Pereira. New Zealand’s Ulberg (13-1) is riding a nine-fight winning streak and makes his first attempt to become a champion, having defeated Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz last year.

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The co-main event is a light heavyweight bout between Azamat Murzakanov (16-0) and Paulo Costa (15-4) of Brazil. The contest replaced the initially announced co-main event featuring flyweight champion Joshua Van (16-2) of Myanmar and Japan’s Tatsuro Taira (18-1), which was moved to UFC 328.

Unbeaten Murzakanov scored two stoppage victories last year against Aleksandar Rakic and Brendson Ribeiro. Former middleweight title challenger Costa comes off a decision victory over Roman Kopylov last July.

UFC 327 results

Main card

Carlos Ulberg def. Jiri Prochazka by KO (punches, R1, 3:45) – wins vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Paulo Costa def. Azamat Murzakanov by TKO (head kick, R3, 1:23)

Josh Hokit def. Curtis Blaydes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Dominick Reyes def. Johnny Walker by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Cub Swanson def. Nate Landwehr by TKO (punches, R1, 4:06)

Prelims

Aaron Pico def. Patricio Pitbull by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Kevin Holland def. Randy Brown by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mateusz Gamrot def. Esteban Ribovics by submission (arm-triangle choke, R2, 4:19)

Tatiana Suarez def. Loopy Godinez by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 2:29)

Early prelims

Chris Padilla def. MarQuel Mederos by majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)*

Vicente Luque def. Kelvin Gastelum by submission (anaconda choke, R1, 4:08)

Charles Radtke def. Francisco Prado by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)**

**Mederos was deducted a point in Round 3 for a repeated eye poke

*Prado was deducted a point in Round 3 for a repeated eye poke

UFC 327 live blog April 12, 2026 12:03 AM EDT Post-fight press conference The post-fight press confernce wraps up the event. April 12, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Carlos Ulberg TKOs Jiri Prochazka to claim UFC light heavyweight title Carlos Ulberg (14-1) defeats Jiri Prochazka (32-6-1) by first-round TKO with punches to claim the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. The stoppage came at 3:45 of the round. April 11, 2026 11:43 PM EDT Paulo Costa TKOs Azamat Murzakanov in third round Paulo Costa (16-4) defeats Azamat Murzakanov (16-1) by third-round TKO with a head kick at light heavyweight. The stoppage came at 1:23 of the round. April 11, 2026 11:03 PM EDT UFC Freedom 250 Here’s a clip for the upcoming UFC Freedom 250, aka UFC White House. April 11, 2026 11:02 PM EDT Josh Hokit defeats Curtis Blaydes by decision Josh Hokit (9-0) defeats Curtis Blaydes (19-6) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 11, 2026 10:31 PM EDT Dominick Reyes defeats Johnny Walker by decision Dominick Reyes (16-5) defeats Johnny Walker (22-10) by split decision at light heavyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. April 11, 2026 9:34 PM EDT Cub Swanson TKOs Nate Landwehr in first round Cub Swanson (31-14) defeats Nate Landwehr (18-8) by first-round TKO with punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 4:06 of the round. April 11, 2026 9:04 PM EDT Aaron Pico defeats Patricio Pitbull by decision Aaron Pico (14-5) defeats Patricio Pitbull (37-9) by unanimous decision at featherweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 30-27, 29-28. April 11, 2026 8:42 PM EDT Kevin Holland defeats Randy Brown by decision Kevin Holland (29-15) defeats Randy Brown (20-8) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. April 11, 2026 8:02 PM EDT Mateusz Gamrot submits Esteban Ribovics in second round Mateusz Gamrot (26-4) defeats Esteban Ribovics (15-3) by second-round submission with an arm-triangle choke at lightweight. The stoppage came at 4:19 of the round. April 11, 2026 7:27 PM EDT Tatiana Suarez submits Loopy Godinez in second round Tatiana Suarez (13-1) defeats Loopy Godínez (14-6) by submission with a rear-naked choke at strawweight. The stoppage came at 2:29 of the round. April 11, 2026 7:02 PM EDT Chris Padilla defeats MarQuel Mederos by decision Chris Padilla (18-6) defeats MarQuel Mederos (11-2) by unanimous decision at a 158-pound catchweight. The judges scored the fight 29-27, 29-27, and 28-28.



Mederos was deducted a point in the third round for a repeated eye poke. April 11, 2026 6:50 PM EDT Vicente Luque submits Kelvin Gastelum in first round Vicente Luque (24-12-1) defeats Kelvin Gastelum (21-11) by first-round submission via an anaconda choke at middleweight. The stoppage came at 4:08 of the round. April 11, 2026 6:12 PM EDT Charles Radtke defeats Francisco Prado by decision In the event opener, Charles Radtke (12-5) defeats Francisco Prado (12-5) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-26.



Prado was deducted a point in the third round for a repeated eye poke. April 11, 2026 4:36 PM EDT UFC 327 Preview The MMA action at Kaseya Center in Miami starts in less than an hour.



Watch the UFC 327 Super Preview with Brian Campbell below. April 11, 2026 2:43 PM EDT UFC 327 Free Fight Marathon The UFC 327 Free Fight Marathon is now streaming, featuring previous bouts from the main and co-main event fighters. April 11, 2026 12:01 AM EDT How to watch and start time UFC 327 airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT and the early prelims at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.