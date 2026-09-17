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UFC returns to Doha, Qatar in November

UFC Fight Night takes place at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha, Qatar

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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UFC Octagon setup inside arena
UFC Octagon setup at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Qatar on November 21, with UFC Fight Night taking place at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena in Doha.

  • The event marks the promotion’s second event in Qatar, following last year’s card, when Arman Tsarukyan submitted Dan Hooker in the second round.

The event date was announced on Thursday, but no bouts have been confirmed to date.

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Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 9, according to the announcement. Fans can also register their interest via ufc.com/qatar.

Further event details, including the bouts featured on the card, are expected to follow shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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