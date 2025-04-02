Ian Machado Garry vs Carlos Prates new UFC Kansas City main event

The bout between Ian Machado Garry and Carlos Prates is the new main event for UFC Fight Night on April 26 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The pair square off in a five-rounder at welterweight.

The Machado Garry vs Prates matchup replaces the original main event, which was scheduled to feature Jamahal Hill up against Khalil Rountree Jr. That contest was canceled for the second time after Chicago’s former light heavyweight champion Hill (12-3, 1 NC) pulled out due to a leg injury. The first scheduling, for last June, fell through after Rountree Jr. (13-6, 1 NC) of Los Angeles withdrew due to a banned substance he had unintentionally taken.

Machado Garry (15-1) looks to return to winning ways. The 27-year-old Irishman suffered his first career defeat last December, dropping a unanimous decision to Shavkat Rakhmonov in a welterweight title eliminator.

Prates (21-6) was scheduled to face Geoff Neal on the UFC 314 fight card in Miami, but Neal got injured and the fight was scrapped. In his previous outing last November, the 31-year-old Brazilian knocked out Neil Magny in the first round, securing his 11th win in a row.

The promotion announced Machado Garry vs Prates as the new UFC Kansas City main event on Tuesday.

The current lineup is as follows:

Main card

Ian Machado Garry vs. Carlos Prates

Anthony Smith vs. Mingyang Zhang

Giga Chikadze vs. David Onama

Michel Pereira vs. Abus Magomedov

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Andre Muniz

Randy Brown vs. Nicolas Dalby

Prelims