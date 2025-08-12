DWCS 77 live results: Ilian Bouafia faces Neemias Santana

Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 kicks off with Week 1 (aka DWCS 77), marking the start of a new season, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 12. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects looking to impress and earn a UFC contract.

In the main event, Ilian Bouafia (6-0) of France faces Neemias Santana (7-2-1) of Brazil at middleweight. In the co-main event, Ty Miller (5-0) of Albuquerque, NM takes on New York’s Jimmy Drago (7-2-0) at welterweight.

Also on the card is a middleweight bout between Baysangur Susurkaev (8-0) and Murtaza Talha (7-1) of Bahrain. George Mangos (7-0) of Australia and Canada’s Radley da Silva (7-1) clash at featherweight. Another contest at middleweight pits Christopher Ewert (7-0) of Chile against Yuri Panferov (8-1).

DWCS 77: Bouafia vs Santana live blog August 12, 2025 3:01 AM EDT DWCS 77: How to watch and start time DWCS 77 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 70:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

DWCS 77: Bouafia vs Santana results

Get DWCS 77: Bouafia vs Santana full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)