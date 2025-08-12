Subscribe
DWCS 77 live results: Ilian Bouafia faces Neemias Santana

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 9, Week 1 - Live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The MMA Octagon is set up at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas
The UFC Octagon is set up at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV | Chris Unger/Sciaffo LLC
Dana White’s Contender Series Season 9 kicks off with Week 1 (aka DWCS 77), marking the start of a new season, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 12. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects looking to impress and earn a UFC contract.

In the main event, Ilian Bouafia (6-0) of France faces Neemias Santana (7-2-1) of Brazil at middleweight. In the co-main event, Ty Miller (5-0) of Albuquerque, NM takes on New York’s Jimmy Drago (7-2-0) at welterweight.

Also on the card is a middleweight bout between Baysangur Susurkaev (8-0) and Murtaza Talha (7-1) of Bahrain. George Mangos (7-0) of Australia and Canada’s Radley da Silva (7-1) clash at featherweight. Another contest at middleweight pits Christopher Ewert (7-0) of Chile against Yuri Panferov (8-1).

DWCS 77: Bouafia vs Santana live blog

DWCS 77: How to watch and start time

DWCS 77 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 70:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT.

DWCS 77: Bouafia vs Santana results

Get DWCS 77: Bouafia vs Santana full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT)

  • Ilian Bouafia vs. Neemias Santana
  • Ty Miller vs. Jimmy Drago
  • Baysangur Susurkaev vs. Murtaza Talha
  • George Mangos vs. Radley da Silva
  • Christopher Ewert vs. Yuri Panferov
