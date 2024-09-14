Sean O’Malley (18-1, 1 NC) faces Merab Dvalishvili (17-4) in the main event of UFC 306 fight card aka Noche UFC live on ESPN+ PPV from Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14. The contest features the bantamweight champion of Helena, Montana making the second defense of his title against No. 1-ranked contender of Georgia.

In the co-main event, current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3) makes the second defense of her belt in the trilogy fight against former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1). Grasso of Mexico dethroned Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan by submission in the fourth round last March. The rematch last September ended in a split draw.

UFC 306 fight card also features former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-3) of Los Angeles up against Brazilian-born Mexico-based Diego Lopes (25-6). As well, Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) of Mexico goes up against Argentine Esteban Ribovics (13-1) at lightweight. The flyweight contest kicks off the action action live on PPV, pitting Ronaldo Rodriguez (17-2) of Mexico against Ode Osbourne (12-7) of Jamaica.

UFC 306 results: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili results

Get UFC 306 results: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne

Prelims (7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT)