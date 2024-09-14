Subscribe
UFC 306 results: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili live results from Sphere in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Sean O’Malley (18-1, 1 NC) faces Merab Dvalishvili (17-4) in the main event of UFC 306 fight card aka Noche UFC live on ESPN+ PPV from Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14. The contest features the bantamweight champion of Helena, Montana making the second defense of his title against No. 1-ranked contender of Georgia.

In the co-main event, current flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (16-3) makes the second defense of her belt in the trilogy fight against former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1). Grasso of Mexico dethroned Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan by submission in the fourth round last March. The rematch last September ended in a split draw.

UFC 306 fight card also features former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega (16-3) of Los Angeles up against Brazilian-born Mexico-based Diego Lopes (25-6). As well, Daniel Zellhuber (15-1) of Mexico goes up against Argentine Esteban Ribovics (13-1) at lightweight. The flyweight contest kicks off the action action live on PPV, pitting Ronaldo Rodriguez (17-2) of Mexico against Ode Osbourne (12-7) of Jamaica.

Main card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

  • Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title
  • Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes
  • Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne

Prelims (7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT)

  • Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont
  • Manuel Torres vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
  • Yazmin Jauregui vs. Ketlen Souza
  • Edgar Chairez vs. Joshua Van
  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Aori Qileng
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

