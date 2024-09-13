UFC 306 weigh-in video

Following the final press conference, day before the bouts, the fighters featured on the UFC 306 fight card step on the scales to make it official. The MMA event aka Noche UFC airs live on pay-per-view from the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14, during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley of Helena, Montana defends his 135 lbs title against No. 1-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia. In the co-main event, Mexico’s Alexa Grasso defends her 125 lbs title in the trilogy fight against former champion Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan.

Also on the UFC 306 fight card, a 145 lbs bout between former title challenger Brian Ortega of Los Angeles and Brazilian-born Mexico-based Diego Lopes. Plus, Daniel Zellhuber of Mexico and Esteban Ribovics of Argentina meet in a 155 lbs clash. The 125 lbs showdown pits Ronaldo Rodriguez of Mexico against Ode Osbourne of Jamaica.

UFC 306 weigh-in time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 306 fight card

Main card

Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili, bantamweight – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko, women’s flyweight – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Esteban Ribovics, lightweight

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs. Ode Osbourne, flyweight

Prelims