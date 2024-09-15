Subscribe
UFC 306 video: Ketlen Souza chokes Yazmin Jauregui to sleep in first round

Ketlen Souza defeats Yazmin Jauregui via technical submission in first round at Noche UFC

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ketlen Souza choked Yazmin Jauregui to sleep at UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili aka Noche UFC. The strawweight bout was featured on the prelims live from the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14.

Souza claimed the victory via rear-naked choke after dropping her opponent with a left hook. Jauregui didn’t tap. Referee Jason Herzog called it a day at 3 minutes and 2 seconds into the first round.

“I am here, very happy, very grateful. This is very important in my life. It was such hard work,” Souza said in her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan (via interpreter). “Happy Mexican Independence Day. I have spent so much time working on this [RNC] in our camp. I spent three months. I had to finish her.”

With the victory by technical submission, Ketlen Souza of Brazil improved to 15-4. The 29-year-old Brazilian secured her second win in a row. Mexico’s 25-year-old Yazmin Jauregui dropped to 11-2.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

