UFC 306 video: Ketlen Souza chokes Yazmin Jauregui to sleep in first round

Ketlen Souza choked Yazmin Jauregui to sleep at UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili aka Noche UFC. The strawweight bout was featured on the prelims live from the Sphere in Las Vegas on September 14.

Souza claimed the victory via rear-naked choke after dropping her opponent with a left hook. Jauregui didn’t tap. Referee Jason Herzog called it a day at 3 minutes and 2 seconds into the first round.

“I am here, very happy, very grateful. This is very important in my life. It was such hard work,” Souza said in her post-fight interview with Joe Rogan (via interpreter). “Happy Mexican Independence Day. I have spent so much time working on this [RNC] in our camp. I spent three months. I had to finish her.”

With the victory by technical submission, Ketlen Souza of Brazil improved to 15-4. The 29-year-old Brazilian secured her second win in a row. Mexico’s 25-year-old Yazmin Jauregui dropped to 11-2.