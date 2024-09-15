Subscribe
Noche UFC video: Ignacio Bahamondes drops & stops Manuel Torres in first round

Ignacio Bahamondes TKO's Manuel Torres with punches at UFC 306 at Sphere in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ignacio Bahamondes earned a dominant win against Manuel Torres at UFC 306: O’Malley vs Dvalishvili aka Noche UFC on September 14. The pair squared off on the preliminary card live from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Chilean lightweight defeated his opponent of Mexico via TKO, dropping him to the canvas with a big right hand and finishing with punches. As the latter was laying on the ground trying to cover up but not fighting back, referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight. The official time was 4 minutes and 2 seconds into the first round.

“All thank you to my team,” Bahamondes said post win. “We knew [this] was going to happen. My coach, he told me ‘invite him, throw two punches, then he is gonna to throw, step back and go’.”

“I’m ready for anybody, anywhere, anytime. The company knows. I have the best team in the world. So, call me whenever they want, I am gonna say ‘yes’ always.”

With the victory, Ignacio Bahamondes improved to 16-5 and secured his second win in a row. Manuel Torres dropped to 15-3, and got his six-fight winning streak snapped.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

