UFC 305 results, PPV time, Du Plessis vs Adesanya, main event, prelims

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya airs live on PPV from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET). The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Dricus du Plessis (21-2) of South Africa makes the first defense of his 185-pound title against Nigerian-born New Zealand Israel Adesanya (24-3). The latter looks to become a three-time UFC champion. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Kai Kara-France (24-11) of New Zealand and Steve Erceg (12-2) of Australia square off at flyweight. Among other bouts, Mateusz Gamrot (24-2) of Poland and Dan Hooker (23-12) of New Zealand clash at lightweight. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5) of Suriname faces Australian Tai Tuivasa (15-7) at heavyweight. In the PPV opener, Li Jingliang (19-8) of China meets Brazil’s Carlos Prates (19-6) at welterweight.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya airs live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Main card

Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – Du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title

Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker

Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates

Prelims

Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker

Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos

Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos

Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns

Early Prelims