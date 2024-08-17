UFC 305 results, PPV time, Du Plessis vs Adesanya, main event, prelims

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya airs live on PPV from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET). The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show.
In the main event, Dricus du Plessis (21-2) of South Africa makes the first defense of his 185-pound title against Nigerian-born New Zealand Israel Adesanya (24-3). The latter looks to become a three-time UFC champion. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.
In the co-main event, Kai Kara-France (24-11) of New Zealand and Steve Erceg (12-2) of Australia square off at flyweight. Among other bouts, Mateusz Gamrot (24-2) of Poland and Dan Hooker (23-12) of New Zealand clash at lightweight. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5) of Suriname faces Australian Tai Tuivasa (15-7) at heavyweight. In the PPV opener, Li Jingliang (19-8) of China meets Brazil’s Carlos Prates (19-6) at welterweight.
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya live stream
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya airs live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.
The preliminary card starts at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya results
Get UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card
- Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – Du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title
- Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker
- Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates
Prelims
- Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker
- Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos
- Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos
- Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns
Early Prelims
- Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
- Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn
- Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar