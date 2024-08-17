Subscribe
UFC 305 results, PPV time, Du Plessis vs Adesanya, main event, prelims

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya live results from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dricus du Plessis faces Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 live from Perth, Australia
Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya go face-to-face ahead of their middleweight title fight at UFC 305 live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on August 17, 2024 | FIGHTMAG
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya airs live on PPV from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET). The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the middleweight title contested in the headliner of the show.

In the main event, Dricus du Plessis (21-2) of South Africa makes the first defense of his 185-pound title against Nigerian-born New Zealand Israel Adesanya (24-3). The latter looks to become a three-time UFC champion. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Kai Kara-France (24-11) of New Zealand and Steve Erceg (12-2) of Australia square off at flyweight. Among other bouts, Mateusz Gamrot (24-2) of Poland and Dan Hooker (23-12) of New Zealand clash at lightweight. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (14-5) of Suriname faces Australian Tai Tuivasa (15-7) at heavyweight. In the PPV opener, Li Jingliang (19-8) of China meets Brazil’s Carlos Prates (19-6) at welterweight.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya live stream

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya airs live on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT. The early prelims begin at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya results

Get UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya – Du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title
  • Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
  • Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates

Prelims

  • Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker
  • Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Luana Santos
  • Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns

Early Prelims

  • Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
  • Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn
  • Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

