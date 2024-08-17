Subscribe
Photos: Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya official for 185 lbs title at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis defends middleweight title against former champion Israel Adesanya in UFC 305 main event

By Parviz Iskenderov
Dricus du Plessis on weight for title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305
Dricus du Plessis at the UFC 305 ceremonial weigh-in ahead of his middleweight title defense against Israel Adesanya live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on August 17, 2024 (ET) | FIGHTMAG

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya successfully made weight for their middleweight title fight at UFC 305. The PPV card airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on August 17 (ET).

South Africa’s 30-year-old Du Plessis makes the first defense of his 185-pound belt. Nigerian-born New Zealand 35-year-old former titleholder Adesanya looks become a three-time champion. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

At the official weigh-in, Dricus du Plessis came-in at 185 lbs. Israel Adesanya was 184 lbs. The ceremonial weigh-in ended in an intense face-off.

Kai Kara-France of New Zealand and Australia’s former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg were also on weight for their three-round co-main event. Kara-France weighed-in at 125 lbs. Erceg showed 125.5 lbs.

Lightweights Mateusz Gamrot of Poland and Dan Hooker of New Zealand tipped the scales at 156 lbs and 155.5 lbs, respectively. Australian heavyweigh Tai Tuivasa showed 265 lbs for his bout against Suriname’s Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who was 259 lbs. Plus, Li Jingliang of China and Carlos Prates of Brazil, were 171 lbs and 170 lbs, respectively, for their welterweight bout.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya | FIGHTMAG
Israel Adesanya and Jon Anik
Israel Adesanya and Jon Anik | FIGHTMAG
Dricus du Plessis and Jon Anik
Dricus du Plessis and Jon Anik | FIGHTMAG
Steve Erceg
Steve Erceg | FIGHTMAG
Kai Kara-France and Steve Erceg
Kai Kara-France and Steve Erceg | FIGHTMAG
Mateusz Gamrot
Mateusz Gamrot | FIGHTMAG
Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker
Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker | FIGHTMAG
Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jairzinho Rozenstruik | FIGHTMAG
Tai Tuivasa
Tai Tuivasa | FIGHTMAG
Carlos Prates
Carlos Prates | FIGHTMAG
Li Jingliang
Li Jingliang | FIGHTMAG
Luana Santos
Luana Santos | FIGHTMAG
Casey O'Neill
Casey O’Neill | FIGHTMAG
Jack Jenkins
Jack Jenkins | FIGHTMAG
Joshua Culibao
Joshua Culibao | FIGHTMAG
Valter Walker
Valter Walker | FIGHTMAG
Herbert Burns
Herbert Burns | FIGHTMAG

Mexico’s Jesus Santos Aguilar missed weight by 1.5 lbs for his flyweight bout against Stewart Nicoll. At the morning weigh-in, Aguilar showed 127.5 lbs, while Australia’s Nicoll was on weight at 126 lbs. Aguilar has been fined 20% of his show money, as per UFC. The bout proceeds at catchweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

