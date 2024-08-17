Photos: Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya official for 185 lbs title at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya successfully made weight for their middleweight title fight at UFC 305. The PPV card airs live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on August 17 (ET).

South Africa’s 30-year-old Du Plessis makes the first defense of his 185-pound belt. Nigerian-born New Zealand 35-year-old former titleholder Adesanya looks become a three-time champion. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

At the official weigh-in, Dricus du Plessis came-in at 185 lbs. Israel Adesanya was 184 lbs. The ceremonial weigh-in ended in an intense face-off.

Kai Kara-France of New Zealand and Australia’s former flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg were also on weight for their three-round co-main event. Kara-France weighed-in at 125 lbs. Erceg showed 125.5 lbs.

Lightweights Mateusz Gamrot of Poland and Dan Hooker of New Zealand tipped the scales at 156 lbs and 155.5 lbs, respectively. Australian heavyweigh Tai Tuivasa showed 265 lbs for his bout against Suriname’s Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who was 259 lbs. Plus, Li Jingliang of China and Carlos Prates of Brazil, were 171 lbs and 170 lbs, respectively, for their welterweight bout.

Mexico’s Jesus Santos Aguilar missed weight by 1.5 lbs for his flyweight bout against Stewart Nicoll. At the morning weigh-in, Aguilar showed 127.5 lbs, while Australia’s Nicoll was on weight at 126 lbs. Aguilar has been fined 20% of his show money, as per UFC. The bout proceeds at catchweight.