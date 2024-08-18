Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 305 video: Jack Jenkins dominates Herbert Burns in third round

Jack Jenkins TKO's Herbert Burns at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

MMANewsResultsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Australian featherweight Jack Jenkins took a dominant win against Brazil’s Herbert Burns at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya. The MMA event aired live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

Jenkins dropped Burns with a double jab followed by an overhand right, and continued pouring strikes on the ground. When the 31-year-old Melbourne native decided to return to standup striking, his 36-year-old opponent of Rio de Janeiro wouldn’t get back on his feet. As a result, referee Marc Goddard waved the fight off. The official time was 48 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by TKO, Jack Jenkins improved to 13-3 and rebounded from the defeat via TKO due to arm injury last September against Jose Mariscal. Herbert Burns dropped to 11-6 and lost his fourth fight in a row.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.