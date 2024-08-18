UFC 305 video: Jack Jenkins dominates Herbert Burns in third round

Australian featherweight Jack Jenkins took a dominant win against Brazil’s Herbert Burns at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya. The MMA event aired live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Saturday, August 17 (ET).

Jenkins dropped Burns with a double jab followed by an overhand right, and continued pouring strikes on the ground. When the 31-year-old Melbourne native decided to return to standup striking, his 36-year-old opponent of Rio de Janeiro wouldn’t get back on his feet. As a result, referee Marc Goddard waved the fight off. The official time was 48 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by TKO, Jack Jenkins improved to 13-3 and rebounded from the defeat via TKO due to arm injury last September against Jose Mariscal. Herbert Burns dropped to 11-6 and lost his fourth fight in a row.