Dricus du Plessis submits Israel Adesanya in fourth round to retain title at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis came out on top successfully retaining his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305. The PPV fight card aired live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on August 17 (ET).

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended prior to the final horn. The South African champion defeated the Nigerian-born New Zealand former two-time champion via rear-naked choke. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at 3 minutes and 38 seconds into the fourth round following the tap.

With the victory by submission, Dricus Du Plessis made the first successful defense of his 185-pound title. The 30-year-old improved to 22-2 and secured his 10th win in a row.

Israel Adesanya dropped to 24-4 and suffered his second defeat in a row. The 35-year-old didn’t succeed to become a three-time champion.