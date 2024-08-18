Subscribe
HomeUFC

Dricus du Plessis submits Israel Adesanya in fourth round to retain title at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis successful in middleweight title defense against Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia

NewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Dricus du Plessis came out on top successfully retaining his middleweight title against Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 305. The PPV fight card aired live from RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on August 17 (ET).

The scheduled for five rounds championship bout ended prior to the final horn. The South African champion defeated the Nigerian-born New Zealand former two-time champion via rear-naked choke. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at 3 minutes and 38 seconds into the fourth round following the tap.

With the victory by submission, Dricus Du Plessis made the first successful defense of his 185-pound title. The 30-year-old improved to 22-2 and secured his 10th win in a row.

Israel Adesanya dropped to 24-4 and suffered his second defeat in a row. The 35-year-old didn’t succeed to become a three-time champion.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.