UFC 301 results, PPV time, Pantoja vs Erceg, main event, prelims

Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg square off in the main event of UFC 301 live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. The contest pits Brazil’s flyweight champion against No. 10-ranked contender of Australia. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Riding a five-fight winning streak, Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) defends his 125-pound title for the second time. Making his first attempt to become UFC champion, Steve Erceg (12-1) brings the Octagon 11 straight victories.

The co-main event features Jonathan Martinez (19-4) of Los Angeles up against former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) of Brazil. The pair battles it out at bantamweight.

Among other PPV card bouts, unbeaten Brazilian light heavyweight Vitor Petrino (11-0) takes on former 205-pound title challenger and No. 10 Anthony Smith (37-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas. Plus, Michel Pereira (30-11, 2 NC) of Brazil goes up against Ukrainian Ihor Potieria (20-5) at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Paul Craig (17-7-1) of Scotland and Caio Borralho (15-1, 1 NC) of Brazil go toe-to-toe in the 185-pound clash. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

Date: Saturday, May 4

Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Early prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office

Date: Saturday, May 4 – Sunday, May 5

Main card: 3 am BST

Preliminary card: 1 am BST

Early prelims: 11 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 5

Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST

Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST

Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg from practically anywhere.

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg results

Get UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title

Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo, bantamweight

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweight

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria, middleweight

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight

Preliminary card

Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito, featherweight

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women’s strawweight

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai, lightweight

Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose, lightweight

Early prelims