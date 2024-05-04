Subscribe
UFC 301 results, PPV time, Pantoja vs Erceg, main event, prelims

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg live results from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

By Parviz Iskenderov
Alexandre Pantoja faces Steve Erceg at UFC 301 live from Rio, Brazil
Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg faceoff at UFC 301 ceremonial weigh-in at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg square off in the main event of UFC 301 live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4. The contest pits Brazil’s flyweight champion against No. 10-ranked contender of Australia. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds.

Riding a five-fight winning streak, Alexandre Pantoja (27-5) defends his 125-pound title for the second time. Making his first attempt to become UFC champion, Steve Erceg (12-1) brings the Octagon 11 straight victories.

The co-main event features Jonathan Martinez (19-4) of Los Angeles up against former two-time featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8) of Brazil. The pair battles it out at bantamweight.

Among other PPV card bouts, unbeaten Brazilian light heavyweight Vitor Petrino (11-0) takes on former 205-pound title challenger and No. 10 Anthony Smith (37-19) of Corpus Christi, Texas. Plus, Michel Pereira (30-11, 2 NC) of Brazil goes up against Ukrainian Ihor Potieria (20-5) at middleweight. Kicking off the action, Paul Craig (17-7-1) of Scotland and Caio Borralho (15-1, 1 NC) of Brazil go toe-to-toe in the 185-pound clash. The full fight card can be found below.

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV
Date: Saturday, May 4
Main card: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Preliminary card: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Early prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

Buy PPV on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports Box Office
Date: Saturday, May 4 – Sunday, May 5
Main card: 3 am BST
Preliminary card: 1 am BST
Early prelims: 11 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 5
Main card: 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST
Preliminary card: 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST
Early prelims: 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST

Buy PPV on Kayo

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg from practically anywhere.

UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg results

Get UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card

  • Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg, flyweight – Pantoja’s UFC flyweight title
  • Jonathan Martinez vs. Jose Aldo, bantamweight
  • Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino, light heavyweight
  • Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria, middleweight
  • Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho, middleweight

Preliminary card

  • Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito, featherweight
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo, women’s strawweight
  • Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai, lightweight
  • Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose, lightweight

Early prelims

  • Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight
  • Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite, women’s flyweight
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel, lightweight
  • Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas, flyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

