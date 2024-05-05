Subscribe
UFC 301 video: Mauricio Ruffy dominates Jamie Mullarkey in first round

Mauricio Ruffy stops Jamie Mullarkey in Octagon debut at UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

By Parviz Iskenderov
Mauricio Ruffy successfully debuted inside the Octagon against Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg. The pair squared off on the top of early prelims live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4.

The scheduled for three rounds lightweight bout didn’t go the distance. The Dana White’s Contender Series alumni of Brazil first tagged and dropped his opponent of Australia with a big right hand followed by a flying scissor knee. The latter managed to get back on his feet, but got immediately dominated by more heavy punches that sent him back to the canvas. Referee Mike Beltran stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 42 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, 27-year-old Mauricio Ruffy improved to 10-1 and secured his fifth win in a row. 29-year-old Jamie Mullarkey dropped to 17-8 and suffered his second straight defeat.

Get UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg full card results.

