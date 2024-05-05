Subscribe
Jose Aldo victorious in Octagon return against Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

Jose Aldo bests Jonathan Martinez by decision at UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC hall of famer Jose Aldo successfully returned to action on May 4, when he faced Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg. The pair squared off in the co-main event live on pay-per-view from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Battling it out in front of his home-country crowd, the former UFC featherweight champion defeated his opponent of Los Angeles by unanimous decision. After three rounds at bantamweight, all three scores were 30-27.

With the victory, Jose Aldo improved to 32-8 and got back in the win column. The 37-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist stepped inside the Octagon for the first time August 2022, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Merab Dvalishvili.

Jonathan Martinez dropped to 19-5. LA’s 29-year-old got his six-fight winning streak snapped.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

