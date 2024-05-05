Jose Aldo victorious in Octagon return against Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301

UFC hall of famer Jose Aldo successfully returned to action on May 4, when he faced Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg. The pair squared off in the co-main event live on pay-per-view from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Battling it out in front of his home-country crowd, the former UFC featherweight champion defeated his opponent of Los Angeles by unanimous decision. After three rounds at bantamweight, all three scores were 30-27.

With the victory, Jose Aldo improved to 32-8 and got back in the win column. The 37-year-old Brazilian mixed martial artist stepped inside the Octagon for the first time August 2022, when he dropped a unanimous decision against Merab Dvalishvili.

Jonathan Martinez dropped to 19-5. LA’s 29-year-old got his six-fight winning streak snapped.

Get UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg full card results.