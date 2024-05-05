Alexandre Pantoja retains title by decision against Steve Erceg at UFC 301

Brazilian champion Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his 125-pound belt against Steve Erceg in the main event main event UFC 301. The fight card aired live on pay-per-view from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4.

Pantoja defeated Erceg by unanimous decision. After five rounds at flyweight, the scores were 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46, all in favor of the champion.

With the victory, Alexandre Pantoja made the second successful defense of his title. The 33-year-old native of Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro improved to 29-5 and secured his sixth win in a row.

No. 10-ranked flyweight contender Steve Erceg didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become UFC champion. The 28-year-old Perth, Western Australia native dropped to 12-2, which snapped his 11-fight winning streak.

