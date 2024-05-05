Subscribe
Alexandre Pantoja retains title by decision against Steve Erceg at UFC 301

Alexandre Pantoja retains flyweight title against Steve Erceg in UFC 301 main event live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

By Parviz Iskenderov
Brazilian champion Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his 125-pound belt against Steve Erceg in the main event main event UFC 301. The fight card aired live on pay-per-view from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, May 4.

Pantoja defeated Erceg by unanimous decision. After five rounds at flyweight, the scores were 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46, all in favor of the champion.

With the victory, Alexandre Pantoja made the second successful defense of his title. The 33-year-old native of Arraial do Cabo, Rio de Janeiro improved to 29-5 and secured his sixth win in a row.

No. 10-ranked flyweight contender Steve Erceg didn’t succeed in his first attempt to become UFC champion. The 28-year-old Perth, Western Australia native dropped to 12-2, which snapped his 11-fight winning streak.

Get UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
