Tammara Thibeault vs Cristina Mazzotta – Co-feature on MVP 15 card

The bout between Tammara Thibeault and Cristina Mazzotta is confirmed for the upcoming Most Valuable Prospects 15. The event takes place at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on September 27. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at middleweight.

Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) makes her third ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. The 28-year-old native of Saint-Georges, Quebec, was last in action in July on the undercard of Taylor vs Serrano 3, scoring a fifth-round stoppage of Mary Casamassa.

“Cristina Mazzotta is incredibly talented, and I’m looking forward to a competitive fight that will push me to perform at my very best,” Tammara Thibeault said. “This co-main event is a chance to represent Quebec with pride and take another step toward a world title. The support from my hometown is incredibly meaningful, and I want to deliver a performance that the fans will never forget on Saturday, September 27.”

Mazzotta (1-0) of Italy also steps through the ropes for the second time in 2025, after earning a points decision over Ester Konecna in her pro debut in July.

“I’ve been training long and hard to display my skills on a big platform,” Cristina Mazzotta said. “MVP is doing big things in women’s boxing, and I’m happy to get this opportunity on their event. My opponent is very good, but I am confident in what I bring to the table.”

The main event is a world championship bout between Sol Cudos (10-0-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina and Kim Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) of Canada. Cudos makes the first defense of her IBF minimumweight title, while former champion Clavel aims to capture a belt in her second weight class.

Among other recently announced bouts featured on the MVP 15 card, unbeaten Atlanta southpaw Javon “Wanna” Walton (2-0-1, 1 KO) returns to the ring, looking for his third victory. Walton’s opponent, along with the rest of the lineup, is expected to be confirmed shortly.