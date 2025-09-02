Subscribe
Tammara Thibeault vs Cristina Mazzotta – Co-feature on MVP 15 card

Tammara Thibeault faces Cristina Mazzotta in a six-round middleweight bout at Most Valuable Prospects 15 in Montreal, Quebec

By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Tammara Thibeault during her boxing bout against Mary Casamassa
Tammara Thibeault during her bout against Mary Casamassa at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, on July 11, 2025 | Esther Lin/Most Valuable Promotions

The bout between Tammara Thibeault and Cristina Mazzotta is confirmed for the upcoming Most Valuable Prospects 15. The event takes place at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on September 27. The contest is scheduled for six rounds at middleweight.

Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) makes her third ring appearance of the year and looks to remain undefeated. The 28-year-old native of Saint-Georges, Quebec, was last in action in July on the undercard of Taylor vs Serrano 3, scoring a fifth-round stoppage of Mary Casamassa.

“Cristina Mazzotta is incredibly talented, and I’m looking forward to a competitive fight that will push me to perform at my very best,” Tammara Thibeault said. “This co-main event is a chance to represent Quebec with pride and take another step toward a world title. The support from my hometown is incredibly meaningful, and I want to deliver a performance that the fans will never forget on Saturday, September 27.”

Mazzotta (1-0) of Italy also steps through the ropes for the second time in 2025, after earning a points decision over Ester Konecna in her pro debut in July.

“I’ve been training long and hard to display my skills on a big platform,” Cristina Mazzotta said. “MVP is doing big things in women’s boxing, and I’m happy to get this opportunity on their event. My opponent is very good, but I am confident in what I bring to the table.”

The main event is a world championship bout between Sol Cudos (10-0-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina and Kim Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) of Canada. Cudos makes the first defense of her IBF minimumweight title, while former champion Clavel aims to capture a belt in her second weight class.

Among other recently announced bouts featured on the MVP 15 card, unbeaten Atlanta southpaw Javon “Wanna” Walton (2-0-1, 1 KO) returns to the ring, looking for his third victory. Walton’s opponent, along with the rest of the lineup, is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

