Javon Walton back in action at MVP 15 in Montreal in September

Javon Walton’s boxing journey continues as his next fight date is confirmed for September 27 at Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Atlanta southpaw makes his first ring appearance of the year, battling it out at Most Valuable Prospects 15. The event is headlined by a championship bout between Sol Cudos and Kim Clavel.

“Wanna” Walton (2-0-1, 1 KO) was last in action in December, defeating Erik Hanley by majority decision in a lightweight bout at MVP 10 in Orlando. In March of last year in Puerto Rico, the actor – known for his roles in Euphoria, Utopia, The Umbrella Academy, and Samaritan – fought Joshua Torres to a majority draw.

Walton’s opponent for the upcoming Most Valuable Prospects 15 event is expected to be announced shortly.

“Being on the same card as my MVP teammates and local legends like Kim Clavel and Tamm Thibeault is awesome,” Javon Walton said. “I spent a lot of time in Canada over the past few years, so I’m looking to make a statement in my return to the True North.”

“They’ve inspired so many young fighters in Canada, some of which I’ve worked with during my time in Vancouver, and being part of this event in Montreal just pushes me to go even harder for my return.”

“Don’t miss it – I’m coming to make my biggest statement yet on Saturday, September 27.”

Sol Cudos vs Kim Clavel headlines MVP 15

Headlining the MVP 15 card, Sol Cudos (10-0-2, 3 KOs) of Argentina faces Kim Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) of Canada. Cudos puts her IBF minimumweight title on the line, making her first championship defense.

Unbeaten Cudos earned the vacant belt in April, taking a split decision over Maria Sol Baumstarh. Former champion Clavel – who recently signed with MVP – is on a four-fight winning streak and looks to claim a title in her second weight class.

“To headline my tenth main event, this time with MVP in an iconic venue like Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, is an honor and a motivation like no other,” Kim Clavel said. “Being the headliner for MVP’s first event in Quebec makes this moment even more special.”

“Under the spotlight, I don’t feel pressure – I feel power. I want all of Montreal to come out and show MVP why we are the best city to host big events. Saturday, September 27 will be unforgettable. See you there.”

The event is also scheduled to feature Canada’s Tammara Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) at middleweight, Amanda Galle (11-0-1, 1 KO) at bantamweight, and Costa Rica’s Naomy Valle (14-0, 9 KOs) at super strawweight, among others. Their respective opponents and the full lineup are expected to be confirmed shortly.