Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Sebastian Juarez vs Demarcus Layton among new MVP 16 bouts

Also, Ronny Alvarez faces Bruno Pola, Reggie Ray Martinez takes on Edgar Rosales, and Jonathan Garcia is back in the ring

BoxingNewsTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
The referee raises Sebastian Juarez's hand in victory after his boxing match
The referee raises Sebastian Juarez's hand in victory after his boxing match against Louis Hernandez at MVP 14 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, on August 22, 2025. Photo by Joseph Correa / Most Valuable Promotions

The bout between Sebastian Juarez and Demarcus Layton, along with other matchups, joins MVP 16: Juarez vs Nery Plata. The event takes place on Saturday, October 18 at the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, TX.

Juarez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Brownsville, TX and Demarcus Layton (10-7-1, 7 KOs) of Little Rock, AR square off in a six-round bout at super welterweight. The contest is featured on the prelims.

Unbeaten 20-year-old Juarez makes his fourth ring appearance of the year, following a fourth-round TKO of Louis Hernandez at MVP 14 in Orlando this past August. 34-year-old Layton returned to the ring in June, defeating Marquis Hawthorne by third-round knockout to rebound from two straight defeats.

A six-round super middleweight bout between Cuban Ronny Alvarez (4-0, 3 KOs) and Bruno Pola (10-3-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX has been added to the main card.

Reggie Ray Martinez (6-0-1, 1 KO) of Harlingen, TX and Edgar Rosales (5-0, 2 KOs) of Mission, TX clash in a six-round featherweight bout on the prelims.

Additionally, Jonathan Garcia (4-0, 3 KOs) of McAllen, TX is set to step through the ropes for the third time this year, facing an opponent to be named.

In the main event of MVP 16, two-division champion Lourdes Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) defends her WBC light flyweight title in an all-Mexican showdown against former unified 108-pound champion Yesica Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs).

In the co-main event, Omar Juarez (19-2, 7 KOs) of Brownsville, TX takes on Omar Rosario (14-2, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico at super lightweight.

Also on the card is a unified middleweight title fight as Desley Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) of Australia defends her IBF and WBO belts against Logan Holler (11-3-1, 4 KOs) of Davie, FL.

The Most Valuable Promotion’s announcement on Tuesday did not mention opponents for previously announced Yolanda Vega, Alexis Chaparro, Alexander Gueche, and Pedro Veitia. It is unclear whether these fighters are still part of the upcoming MVP 16 event.

Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.