Sebastian Juarez vs Demarcus Layton among new MVP 16 bouts

The bout between Sebastian Juarez and Demarcus Layton, along with other matchups, joins MVP 16: Juarez vs Nery Plata. The event takes place on Saturday, October 18 at the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, TX.

Juarez (9-0, 7 KOs) of Brownsville, TX and Demarcus Layton (10-7-1, 7 KOs) of Little Rock, AR square off in a six-round bout at super welterweight. The contest is featured on the prelims.

Unbeaten 20-year-old Juarez makes his fourth ring appearance of the year, following a fourth-round TKO of Louis Hernandez at MVP 14 in Orlando this past August. 34-year-old Layton returned to the ring in June, defeating Marquis Hawthorne by third-round knockout to rebound from two straight defeats.

A six-round super middleweight bout between Cuban Ronny Alvarez (4-0, 3 KOs) and Bruno Pola (10-3-1, 9 KOs) of San Antonio, TX has been added to the main card.

Reggie Ray Martinez (6-0-1, 1 KO) of Harlingen, TX and Edgar Rosales (5-0, 2 KOs) of Mission, TX clash in a six-round featherweight bout on the prelims.

Additionally, Jonathan Garcia (4-0, 3 KOs) of McAllen, TX is set to step through the ropes for the third time this year, facing an opponent to be named.

In the main event of MVP 16, two-division champion Lourdes Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) defends her WBC light flyweight title in an all-Mexican showdown against former unified 108-pound champion Yesica Nery Plata (30-2, 3 KOs).

In the co-main event, Omar Juarez (19-2, 7 KOs) of Brownsville, TX takes on Omar Rosario (14-2, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico at super lightweight.

Also on the card is a unified middleweight title fight as Desley Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) of Australia defends her IBF and WBO belts against Logan Holler (11-3-1, 4 KOs) of Davie, FL.

The Most Valuable Promotion’s announcement on Tuesday did not mention opponents for previously announced Yolanda Vega, Alexis Chaparro, Alexander Gueche, and Pedro Veitia. It is unclear whether these fighters are still part of the upcoming MVP 16 event.