MVP 14 live results: Jan Paul Rivera faces Daniel Bailey

MVP 14: Rivera vs Bailey - Live results from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL

By Parviz Iskenderov
Image features the faces of Jan Paul Rivera and Daniel Bailey promoting their boxing bout at MVP 14 in Orlando, Florida
MVP 14: Rivera vs Bailey airs live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, on August 22, 2025 | DAZN
Unbeaten Jan Paul Rivera faces Daniel Bailey in the main event of MVP Prospects 14, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, on Friday, August 22. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

24-year-old Puerto Rican Rivera (12-0, 6 KOs) looks to remain undefeated, while 29-year-old Bailey (15-2, 8 KOs) of Miami aims for his third straight victory.

On the undercard, Orlando’s Corey Marksman (11-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Puerto Rico’s Luis Martinez (9-1, 4 KOs) at lightweight. Cuba’s Yoelvis Gomez (8-1, 7 KOs) battles Haiti’s Edwine Humaine (9-1, 7 KOs) at middleweight. Plus, Damazion Vanhouter (8-0, 5 KOs) of Albany, NY, meets Colby Madison (11-8-3, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, MD, at heavyweight.

MVP 14: Rivera vs Bailey live blog

MVP 14: How to watch and start time

MVP 14: Rivera vs Bailey airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

MVP 14: Rivera vs Bailey results

Get Rivera vs Bailey full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)

  • Jan Paul Rivera vs. Daniel Bailey
  • Corey Marksman vs. Luis Martinez
  • Yoelvis Gomez vs. Edwine Humaine
  • Damazion Vanhouter vs. Colby Madison

Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)

  • Tayre Jones vs. Alexander Rios
  • Pedro Da Silva Conceicao vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa
  • Jahmal Harvey vs. Marcelo Del Aguila
  • Sebastian Juarez vs. Louis Hernandez
  • Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Haminton Blandon
  • Amos Cowart vs. Joshua Briones Garcia
