MVP 14 live results: Jan Paul Rivera faces Daniel Bailey

Unbeaten Jan Paul Rivera faces Daniel Bailey in the main event of MVP Prospects 14, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, on Friday, August 22. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

24-year-old Puerto Rican Rivera (12-0, 6 KOs) looks to remain undefeated, while 29-year-old Bailey (15-2, 8 KOs) of Miami aims for his third straight victory.

On the undercard, Orlando’s Corey Marksman (11-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Puerto Rico’s Luis Martinez (9-1, 4 KOs) at lightweight. Cuba’s Yoelvis Gomez (8-1, 7 KOs) battles Haiti’s Edwine Humaine (9-1, 7 KOs) at middleweight. Plus, Damazion Vanhouter (8-0, 5 KOs) of Albany, NY, meets Colby Madison (11-8-3, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, MD, at heavyweight.

MVP 14: Rivera vs Bailey airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.

Jan Paul Rivera vs. Daniel Bailey

Corey Marksman vs. Luis Martinez

Yoelvis Gomez vs. Edwine Humaine

Damazion Vanhouter vs. Colby Madison

