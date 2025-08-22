MVP 14 live results: Jan Paul Rivera faces Daniel Bailey

Unbeaten Jan Paul Rivera faces Daniel Bailey in the main event of MVP Prospects 14, live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, on Friday, August 22. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.
24-year-old Puerto Rican Rivera (12-0, 6 KOs) looks to remain undefeated, while 29-year-old Bailey (15-2, 8 KOs) of Miami aims for his third straight victory.
On the undercard, Orlando’s Corey Marksman (11-0-1, 8 KOs) takes on Puerto Rico’s Luis Martinez (9-1, 4 KOs) at lightweight. Cuba’s Yoelvis Gomez (8-1, 7 KOs) battles Haiti’s Edwine Humaine (9-1, 7 KOs) at middleweight. Plus, Damazion Vanhouter (8-0, 5 KOs) of Albany, NY, meets Colby Madison (11-8-3, 7 KOs) of Baltimore, MD, at heavyweight.
MVP 14: Rivera vs Bailey live blog
MVP 14: How to watch and start time
MVP 14: Rivera vs Bailey airs live on DAZN. The start time is 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT, with the prelims starting at 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT.
MVP 14: Rivera vs Bailey results
Get Rivera vs Bailey full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.
Main Card (8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT)
- Jan Paul Rivera vs. Daniel Bailey
- Corey Marksman vs. Luis Martinez
- Yoelvis Gomez vs. Edwine Humaine
- Damazion Vanhouter vs. Colby Madison
Prelims (5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT)
- Tayre Jones vs. Alexander Rios
- Pedro Da Silva Conceicao vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa
- Jahmal Harvey vs. Marcelo Del Aguila
- Sebastian Juarez vs. Louis Hernandez
- Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro vs. Haminton Blandon
- Amos Cowart vs. Joshua Briones Garcia