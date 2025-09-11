Most Valuable Prospects 16 set for October in South Padre Island, TX – Tickets

The 16th edition of MVP Prospects has been announced for Saturday, October 18. The event takes place at the South Padre Island Convention Center in South Padre Island, TX. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

The fight card features two title fights: Lourdes Juarez faces Yesica Nery Plata in an all-Mexican showdown, and Desley Robinson of Australia meets Logan Holler of Davie, FL.

Lourdes Juarez vs Yesica Nery Plata

Two-division champion Juarez (38-4, 5 KOs) puts her WBC light flyweight title on the line, making the second defense of her belt. The 38-year-old claimed the vacant title by decision over Yesenia Gomez last November and made her first successful defense in March, scoring a ninth-round TKO of Mirna Sanchez.

“I’m the world champion, and no one is taking what’s mine,” Lourdes Juarez said. “I’m determined to go to all out war on Saturday, October 18 – a truly Mexican war.”

Plata (30-2, 3 KOs) is a former unified WBA and WBC champion at 108 lbs. The 31-year-old steps through the ropes for the first time since late 2023, when she took a split decision against Sarah Bormann to retain her belts.

“I’m excited to officially announce my next fight on Saturday, October 18 for the WBC 108 lbs world title, a championship I proudly held before. This time, I’ll be facing the current world champion, Lourdes Juarez,” Yesica Nery Plata said.

“I’m truly grateful to be part of MVP and want to thank Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano, and Nakisa for giving me this incredible opportunity. I’m proud to be the first Mexican female boxer to join this company, which is making real, lasting changes in women’s boxing. I can’t wait to share this journey with all of you.”

Desley Robinson vs Logan Holler

Robinson (10-3, 3 KOs) brings her IBF and WBO middleweight belts to the ring. The 37-year-old unified the titles in April, defeating Chloe Chaos by decision.

“I am so excited for this opportunity,” Desley Robinson said. “I know this is the biggest fight of Holler’s career and she wants what I have, but there is no way she is taking it. I will arrive on South Padre Island as the champion and I’ll be leaving as the champion.”

Holler (11-3-1, 4 KOs) is riding a two-fight winning streak. After two years of absence from the ring, the 34-year-old returned this year, defeating Kaitlin LaVigne by decision in February and Tekeya Farmer by TKO in July.

“This is what I’ve been working for my whole career for over ten years now,” Logan Holler said. “I’m so grateful that God has blessed me with the love of boxing and the faith to trust the process. Now it’s time to fight for the championship and put all the hard-work together.”

“I’m also very grateful to MVP for the opportunity and the support that they have been giving to women’s boxing. This is going to be a great fight.”

