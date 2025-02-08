Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 312 results: du Plessis vs Strickland 2

UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 live results from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland face each other at UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins
Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland come face-to-face at the UFC 312 ceremonial weigh-ins on February 7, 2025 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia | FIGHTMAG
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Dricus Du Plessis faces Sean Strickland in a rematch headlining UFC 312, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET). The pair square off in a five-round championship bout at middleweight.

Current champion Du Plessis (22-2) of South Africa dethroned Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA by split decision last January. Battling at UFC 312, Du Plessis makes the second defense of his title after submitting Israel Adesanya last August. Strickland aims to reclaim the belt following his split decision win against Paulo Costa last June.

The co-main event features a five-round championship bout at strawweight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez. Two-time champion Zhang (25-3) of China makes the third defense of the belt in her second reign. Unbeaten Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA makes her UFC Octagon return after an 18-month absence and attempts to become champion for the first time.

Also on the card, New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-4, 1 NC) faces Brazilian Tallison Teixeira (7-0) at heavyweight. Australian Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) takes on Rodolfo Bellato (12-2) of Brazil at light heavyweight. In the PPV opener, Jake Matthews (20-7) of Australia meets Francisco Prado (12-2) of Argentina at welterweight.

UFC 312 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. on Saturday, February 8. In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo on Sunday, February 9.

Buy PPV on ESPN+

UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 results

Get UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm AEDT)

  • Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title
  • Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s UFC strawweight title
  • Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira
  • Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato
  • Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Prelims (8:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm AEDT)

  • Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos
  • Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
  • Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil
  • Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Early prelims (6:30 pm ET / 10:30 am AEDT)

  • Jonathan Micallef vs. Kevin Jousset
  • Zhu Rong vs. Kody Steele
  • Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.