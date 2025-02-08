UFC 312 results: du Plessis vs Strickland 2

Dricus Du Plessis faces Sean Strickland in a rematch headlining UFC 312, live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Saturday, February 8 (ET). The pair square off in a five-round championship bout at middleweight.

Current champion Du Plessis (22-2) of South Africa dethroned Strickland (29-6) of Anaheim, CA by split decision last January. Battling at UFC 312, Du Plessis makes the second defense of his title after submitting Israel Adesanya last August. Strickland aims to reclaim the belt following his split decision win against Paulo Costa last June.

The co-main event features a five-round championship bout at strawweight between Weili Zhang and Tatiana Suarez. Two-time champion Zhang (25-3) of China makes the third defense of the belt in her second reign. Unbeaten Suarez (10-0) of Covina, CA makes her UFC Octagon return after an 18-month absence and attempts to become champion for the first time.

Also on the card, New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-4, 1 NC) faces Brazilian Tallison Teixeira (7-0) at heavyweight. Australian Jimmy Crute (12-4-1) takes on Rodolfo Bellato (12-2) of Brazil at light heavyweight. In the PPV opener, Jake Matthews (20-7) of Australia meets Francisco Prado (12-2) of Argentina at welterweight.

UFC 312 airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. on Saturday, February 8. In Australia, the event airs live on Kayo on Sunday, February 9.

UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 results

Get UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (10:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm AEDT)

Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland – du Plessis’ UFC middleweight title

Weili Zhang vs. Tatiana Suarez – Zhang’s UFC strawweight title

Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Jimmy Crute vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Jake Matthews vs. Francisco Prado

Prelims (8:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm AEDT)

Jack Jenkins vs. Gabriel Santos

Tom Nolan vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil

Colby Thicknesse vs. Aleksandre Topuria

Early prelims (6:30 pm ET / 10:30 am AEDT)