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Photos: Sebastian Fundora prepares for Keith Thurman clash

Sebastian Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title against Keith Thurman in Las Vegas at the end of March

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Sebastian Fundora during a training camp ahead of his boxing match
Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora approaches his fight with Keith Thurman, taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 28. The Coachella-based champion puts his WBC super welterweight title on the line, making the third defense of his belt.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, were originally scheduled to square off last October. The contest was postponed after Fundora suffered an injury, and the new date was confirmed in February.

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Gearing up for his fight against former unified welterweight champion Thurman, Sebastian Fundora, 28, trains with his father, Freddy, and sister, Gabriela.

Gabriela Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) is scheduled to step through the ropes two weeks earlier, on March 14 in Anaheim, California. The 23-year-old makes the third defense of her undisputed flyweight title against Australia-based Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs) of Colombia, on the undercard of Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Kenneth Sims Jr.

Sebastian Fundora standing on a tire while holding weights during a training session
Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora during a training camp
Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora punching a boxing bag during a training session
Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora during a training session
Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Sebastian Fundora punches a bag during a training session
Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Freddy Fundora holding pads while Sebastian Fundora practices punches during a training session
Sebastian Fundora pad work with Freddy Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Freddy Fundora holding pads while Sebastian Fundora practices punches during a training session
Freddy Fundora pad work with Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Freddy Fundora during a training camp
Freddy Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Gabriela Fundora hitting a tire with a hammer during a training workout
Gabriela Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Gabriela Fundora during a boxing training session
Gabriela Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Gabriela Fundora during a boxing training session
Gabriela Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Gabriela Fundora punches while Freddy Fundora holds a pad during a boxing training session
Gabriela Fundora pad work with Freddy Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions
Gabriela Fundora and Sebastian Fundora during a training camp
Gabriela Fundora and Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Fundora vs Thurman headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video

On the Fundora vs Thurman undercard, Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba faces Cleveland’s Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) at middleweight.

Miami-based Frank Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) of Cuba meets Richard Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California, in an IBF heavyweight title eliminator.

A super middleweight bout pits Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, against Kevin Newman II (18-3-1, 11 KOs) of Los Angeles.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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