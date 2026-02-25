Photos: Sebastian Fundora prepares for Keith Thurman clash

Sebastian Fundora approaches his fight with Keith Thurman, taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 28. The Coachella-based champion puts his WBC super welterweight title on the line, making the third defense of his belt.

Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida, were originally scheduled to square off last October. The contest was postponed after Fundora suffered an injury, and the new date was confirmed in February.

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Gearing up for his fight against former unified welterweight champion Thurman, Sebastian Fundora, 28, trains with his father, Freddy, and sister, Gabriela.

Gabriela Fundora (17-0, 9 KOs) is scheduled to step through the ropes two weeks earlier, on March 14 in Anaheim, California. The 23-year-old makes the third defense of her undisputed flyweight title against Australia-based Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10-2, 5 KOs) of Colombia, on the undercard of Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Kenneth Sims Jr.

Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora pad work with Freddy Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Freddy Fundora pad work with Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Freddy Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gabriela Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gabriela Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gabriela Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gabriela Fundora pad work with Freddy Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gabriela Fundora and Sebastian Fundora during a training camp in Tehachapi, California, on February 20, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Fundora vs Thurman headlines PBC PPV on Prime Video

On the Fundora vs Thurman undercard, Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba faces Cleveland’s Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) at middleweight.

Miami-based Frank Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) of Cuba meets Richard Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California, in an IBF heavyweight title eliminator.

A super middleweight bout pits Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, against Kevin Newman II (18-3-1, 11 KOs) of Los Angeles.