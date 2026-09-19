UFC 331 live results: Van defends title in rematch against Pantoja

UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 airs live tonight (Saturday, September 19) from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In the main event, Joshua Van (17-2) defends his UFC flyweight title in a rematch against former champion Alexandre Pantoja (30-6).

Myanmar’s Van claimed the belt in their first fight at UFC 323 last December, dethroning Brazil’s Pantoja by first-round TKO due to injury.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

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UFC 331 card also includes:

Lightweight co-main event bout between Armenian Arman Tsarukyan (23-3) and Brazil’s Mauricio Ruffy (14-2).

Featherweight contest between Brazil’s Patricio Pitbull (37-9) and South Korea’s Doo Ho Choi (17-4-1).

Heavyweight clash between Gable Steveson (4-0) of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and Sean Sharaf (4-2) of Santa Ana, California.

Light heavyweight matchup between Los Angeles native Alonzo Menifield (18-6-1) and Iwo Baraniewski (9-0) of Poland.

UFC 331 results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Patricio Pitbull vs. Doo Ho Choi

Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf

Alonzo Menifield vs. Iwo Baraniewski

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain

Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne

Michael Aswell vs. Joo Sang Yoo

Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Diaz

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira

Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura

Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito

UFC 331 live blog September 19, 2026 12:00 AM EDT UFC 331 Countdown Watch the UFC 331 Countdown featuring Joshua Van, Alexandre Pantoja, Arman Tsarukyan, and Mauricio Ruffy as they prepare for their respective fights.