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UFC 331 live results: Van defends title in rematch against Pantoja

UFC 331 features Joshua Van defending his flyweight title in a rematch against former champion Alexandre Pantoja in Los Angeles

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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The faces of Joshua Van and Alexandre Pantoja promoting their MMA bout at UFC 331
UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. Image credit: UFC
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UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2 airs live tonight (Saturday, September 19) from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

  • In the main event, Joshua Van (17-2) defends his UFC flyweight title in a rematch against former champion Alexandre Pantoja (30-6).
  • Myanmar’s Van claimed the belt in their first fight at UFC 323 last December, dethroning Brazil’s Pantoja by first-round TKO due to injury.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ starting at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

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UFC 331 card also includes:

  • Lightweight co-main event bout between Armenian Arman Tsarukyan (23-3) and Brazil’s Mauricio Ruffy (14-2).
  • Featherweight contest between Brazil’s Patricio Pitbull (37-9) and South Korea’s Doo Ho Choi (17-4-1).
  • Heavyweight clash between Gable Steveson (4-0) of Apple Valley, Minnesota, and Sean Sharaf (4-2) of Santa Ana, California.
  • Light heavyweight matchup between Los Angeles native Alonzo Menifield (18-6-1) and Iwo Baraniewski (9-0) of Poland.

UFC 331 results

Main card (9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT)

  • Joshua Van vs. Alexandre Pantoja
  • Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy
  • Patricio Pitbull vs. Doo Ho Choi
  • Gable Steveson vs. Sean Sharaf
  • Alonzo Menifield vs. Iwo Baraniewski

Prelims (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain
  • Tai Tuivasa vs. Robelis Despaigne
  • Michael Aswell vs. Joo Sang Yoo
  • Ryan Gandra vs. Ozzy Diaz

Early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)

  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura
  • Giga Chikadze vs. Joanderson Brito

UFC 331 live blog

UFC 331 Countdown

Watch the UFC 331 Countdown featuring Joshua Van, Alexandre Pantoja, Arman Tsarukyan, and Mauricio Ruffy as they prepare for their respective fights.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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