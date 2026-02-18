Fundora vs Thurman undercard: Hernandez faces Gausha, Garcia meets Newman

Three bouts have been made official for the undercard of Sebastian Fundora vs Keith Thurman. The event airs live on PBC PPV on Prime Video from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 28.

Among the 10-round matchups, Yoenli Hernandez (9-0, 8 KOs) of Cuba faces Cleveland’s Terrell Gausha (24-5-1, 12 KOs) at middleweight, while Elijah Garcia (17-1, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona, takes on Kevin Newman II (18-3-1, 11 KOs) of Los Angeles at super middleweight.

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The previously reported IBF heavyweight title eliminator bout between Miami-based Frank Sanchez (25-1, 18 KOs) of Cuba and Richard Torrez Jr. (14-0, 12 KOs) of Tulare, California, has been confirmed. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds, serving as the co-feature of the night.

In the 12-round main event, Sebastian Fundora (23-1-1, 15 KOs) of West Palm Beach, Florida, faces former unified welterweight champion Keith Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) of Clearwater, Florida. Fundora defends his WBC super welterweight title, while Thurman aims to become a champion in his new weight class.

The Fundora vs Thurman prelims are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The current lineup is as follows: