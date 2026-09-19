Louie O’Doherty faces Michael Gomez Jnr on Dubois vs Wardley 2 undercard

Louie O’Doherty defends his British and Commonwealth lightweight titles against Michael Gomez Jnr on October 17 at The O2 in London. The contest is featured on the undercard of Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley 2.

Undefeated O’Doherty (12-0, 3 KOs) makes the first defense of the belts he claimed by unanimous decision against Ahmed Hatim on the undercard of Allen vs Hrgovic in May.

British former super featherweight champion Gomez Jnr (23-2, 8 KOs) comes off a sixth-round TKO victory over Lee McGregor at the same event in Doncaster, marking his second win in a row.

Queensberry Promotions made the announcement on Friday.

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Also announced for the event is a heavyweight bout between Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov (17-0, 15 KOs) and Solomon Dacres (10-1, 3 KOs) of the UK.

Additionally, BoxRec, as of writing, lists for the event an all-British super flyweight bout between Tony Curtis (14-1, 3 KOs) and Kerim Agius (6-1-2), which is yet to be confirmed.

Headlining the DAZN-streamed card, Daniel Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) defends his WBO heavyweight title in an all-British championship rematch against Fabio Wardley (20-1-1, 19 KOs).

Other bouts are expected to be announced shortly.