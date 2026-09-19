EOTTM announces five boxing events in Montreal for 2027

Canadian boxing promotion Eye of the Tiger (EOTTM) announced five events for 2027, scheduled to take place on Thursdays at Casino de Montréal in Montreal.

The event dates are January 28, March 25, June 10, September 9, and November 11.

EOTTM also announced a season ticket package for all five events.

The bouts featured on the cards are yet to be determined.

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Next Event

Up next on EOTTM’s schedule is a world championship event on October 8 at Théâtre Capitole in Quebec City.

Atop the fight card, Cuba’s Osleys Iglesias (15-0, 14 KOs) defends his IBF super middleweight title against Oliver Zaren (19-0-1, 8 KOs) of Denmark.

In the co-feature, Quebec City native Wilkens Mathieu (16-0, 11 KOs) defends his NABF super middleweight title against Vladimir Shishkin (17-2, 11 KOs).

Plus, Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (15-2, 2 KOs) defends her interim WBA super featherweight title against Brisa Abigail Rosario Alfonzo (9-1-2, 1 KO) of Argentina.

To wrap up 2026, the promotion returns to Casino de Montréal in Montreal on November 12. The matchups are expected to be announced shortly.