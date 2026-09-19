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Live results: Pitbull Cruz defends interim title against Nestor Bravo

Isaac "Pitbull" Cruz defends his interim WBC super lightweight title against Nestor Bravo in San Diego

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Isaac Cruz and Nestor Bravo face off during the weigh-in ahead of their bout in San Diego
Isaac Cruz and Nestor Bravo face off during the weigh-in ahead of their bout in San Diego, California, on September 18, 2026. Photo by Cris Esqueda / Premier Boxing Champions
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Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz defends his interim WBC super lightweight title against Nestor Bravo tonight (Saturday, September 19) at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

  • The contest features Mexico’s Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) making the second defense of his 140-pound belt against Puerto Rico’s Bravo (24-1, 17 KOs), who is currently ranked No. 24 by the WBC.
  • The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

  • Super middleweight bout between Daniel Blancas (15-0, 7 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Mexico’s Sergio Jimenez (17-1-1, 15 KOs).
  • Middleweight bout between Mexico’s Marco Verde (6-0, 3 KOs) and Canada’s Guillermo Hernandez (7-0, 4 KOs).
  • Middleweight matchup between Filipino Eumir Felix Marcial (7-0, 4 KOs) and San Diego native Omar Ulises Huerta (15-1-1, 13 KOs).

Cruz vs Bravo results

Main card (DAZN, 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Isaac Cruz vs. Nestor Bravo
  • Daniel Blancas vs. Sergio Jimenez
  • Marco Verde vs. Guillermo Hernandez
  • Eumir Felix Marcial vs. Omar Ulises Huerta

Prelims (non-televised, 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)

  • Diego Luna vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa
  • Lazaro Francisco Lorenzana vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez
  • Robert Guerrero vs. Shawn Rall
  • Valerii Tadtaev vs. Juan Silva

Cruz vs Bravo live blog

Final Face-Off

Watch Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Nestor Bravo face off during the weigh-in one last time ahead of their bout.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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