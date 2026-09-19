Live results: Pitbull Cruz defends interim title against Nestor Bravo

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz defends his interim WBC super lightweight title against Nestor Bravo tonight (Saturday, September 19) at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

The contest features Mexico’s Cruz (28-3-2, 18 KOs) making the second defense of his 140-pound belt against Puerto Rico’s Bravo (24-1, 17 KOs), who is currently ranked No. 24 by the WBC.

The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT.

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The undercard includes:

Super middleweight bout between Daniel Blancas (15-0, 7 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Mexico’s Sergio Jimenez (17-1-1, 15 KOs).

Middleweight bout between Mexico’s Marco Verde (6-0, 3 KOs) and Canada’s Guillermo Hernandez (7-0, 4 KOs).

Middleweight matchup between Filipino Eumir Felix Marcial (7-0, 4 KOs) and San Diego native Omar Ulises Huerta (15-1-1, 13 KOs).

Cruz vs Bravo results

Main card (DAZN, 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

Isaac Cruz vs. Nestor Bravo

Daniel Blancas vs. Sergio Jimenez

Marco Verde vs. Guillermo Hernandez

Eumir Felix Marcial vs. Omar Ulises Huerta

Prelims (non-televised, 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT)

Diego Luna vs. Renny Viamonte Mastrapa

Lazaro Francisco Lorenzana vs. Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez

Robert Guerrero vs. Shawn Rall

Valerii Tadtaev vs. Juan Silva

Cruz vs Bravo live blog September 19, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Final Face-Off Watch Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Nestor Bravo face off during the weigh-in one last time ahead of their bout.